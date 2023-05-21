Chelsea's rumoured move for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg would represent a downgrade on their current options, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Højbjerg has been linked with a shock move to Stamford Bridge, but Brown believes Chelsea would be making the wrong call by signing the Danish star.

Chelsea transfer news - Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

As per a report by a Spanish outlet, Chelsea have earmarked Tottenham Hotspur anchorman Højbjerg as a surprise summer transfer target.

It's claimed incoming Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the combative midfielder, amid what is shaping up to be yet another summer of heavy spending.

Højbjerg joined Tottenham for £15 million in 2020 and earns a reported £102,000 per week with the club, but there are concerns surrounding his long-term future at Spurs.

The report suggests Chelsea are on the lookout for midfielders to add to their ranks this summer, given the sheer number of departures they're expected to have.

Mateo Kovačić is mooted with a move away from Stamford Bridge, whereas N'Golo Kanté's contract is set to expire when the season concludes.

As such, Pochettino will likely be forced into the transfer market in search of replacements, with Højbjerg sounded out as a Premier League-proven option.

What has Paul Brown said about Højbjerg to Chelsea?

When asked about the chances of Højbjerg signing for Chelsea, journalist Brown questioned the suitability of the move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: "I find it hard to believe that Pochettino would have requested Højbjerg. Chelsea don't need him, they've got a ton of high-quality midfielders who are probably better players already than Højbjerg is.

"Okay, some of them might leave, but I do think Pochettino is more likely to try and build around the younger players there that he knows are hungry enough, will listen to him and will do the running that I believe he's going to want at Chelsea."

Is Højbjerg a good enough player to sign for Chelsea?

With 44 appearances to his name so far this season, it's clear Højbjerg is one of Tottenham's most important players, having racked up a total playing time exceeding 3,100 minutes on the pitch (Transfermarkt).

During that time, the 65-cap Danish international has mustered 12 goal contributions across all competitions - impressive numbers for a holding midfielder.

Yet it's his defensive qualities that Højbjerg is most well known for, with the midfielder sitting inside the top 14 per cent of players in his position for clearances (FBref).

However, having struggled this season, it's unlikely any of Chelsea's woes will be solved by the signing of Højbjerg.