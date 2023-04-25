Chelsea appointing Mauricio Pochettino will create fresh intrigue over Mason Mount’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Of all the players Poch is set to inherit in the new job, perhaps none seem more likely to thrive under him than 24-year-old Mount.

A typical Pochettino Premier League line-up could see Mount play an advanced role in a 4-2-3-1 formation and as the counter-pressing figure in that team his levels from past Chelsea seasons could quickly re-emerge.

Chelsea contract latest - Mason Mount

On surface level it seems a good fit and - with that in mind - it seems a no-brainer that his contract situation is soon sorted out so that Chelsea make an announcement over him remaining with them for the new start.

But it is not quite as simple as that.

There has always been a hunch that Mount will stay, as put on record numerous times here on GIVEMESPORT, and a lot of that is to do with sources describing his connection and history with the club combined with the fact that in an ideal world there is belief he wants to stay - and Chelsea also want to keep him.

Yet in order to sign that new contract the different parties are going to have to find some common ground because while it seems bizarre Chelsea could see a situation where he leaves to join a rival, that has indeed been the indication from some very good contacts around the situation.

Which Premier League clubs has Mount been linked with?

Mount has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal and while the merits behind those rumours are varying there has been hope from top Premier League clubs - and even one or two abroad - that he becomes available in the summer market.

He has one-year remaining on his contract, which has led to figures such as Robbie Fowler to suggest he should be available at a knock-down, bargain price. Chelsea would not see it that way and at this stage while they do not want to put a price-tag on him, it is felt he could still fetch at least £60million.

The fact is that Chelsea’s last contract offer to him was turned down. We need to discover what the new terms will be after fresh talks - and whether Mount and his representatives are satisfied that such an offer is respectful of his role at the club.

What salary is Mount looking for at Chelsea?

A report in the Daily Mail suggested Mount is seeking a deal that elevates him close to the club’s top earners - with Raheem Sterling’s £300,000-a-week deal mooted. Yet there are other players too like Reece James, earning around £250,000-a-week, that will also be seen as a bar for where talks over Mount - an integral part of Chelsea’s success in recent years - should be discussed.

There is, perhaps, somewhere just short of that James figure that could prove satisfactory as all parties seek satisfaction from a new agreement.

It is important we do not totally dismiss the idea of Mount leaving Chelsea, but the Pochettino factor does have the feel of a moment that can help the Blues in the next round of talks.

As discussions now resume over finding a way to keep him in West London, and for how long, we will see an indication of just where this next chapter of Chelsea is heading.