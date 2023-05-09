Chelsea could get rid of at least 10 players this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have a huge squad and Sheth is expecting Mauricio Pochettino to trim it down significantly should he take over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news — Mauricio Pochettino

Alongside Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, it looks like the job of reducing the west London club's roster will fall on Pochettino's shoulders.

According to The Athletic, the Blues' search for a new manager is set to end this week with the Argentine the favourite to succeed Graham Potter.

Chelsea's squad got much bigger after an extremely busy January transfer window.

It was a month that saw the likes of Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke all join the club.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Chelsea's transfer plans?

Sheth is predicting an exodus at Chelsea in the summer, one that could see at least 10 members of the Blues' squad all leave Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "You can see at least 10 players, and perhaps some English homegrown players as well, leaving Chelsea so that Pochettino gets the squad that he wants. He will want to work with a squad, whereby in every single training session, the players that are available in that training session are available to play as well because I think, at the moment, they've got training sessions where it's just overloaded.

"It's inflated and there are loads of players who are training who are just not even getting in the 20-man squad on match day. So I think Pochettino will want to work with a squad in training that is fully available on a Saturday."

Who could leave Chelsea this summer?

Where to start? Mason Mount is an individual who the Premier League outfit clearly want to keep.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Todd Boehly has informed the England international directly that he's keen for him to remain in west London this summer. However, with his contract up next year, the American may have no choice but to sanction a sale in the upcoming transfer window.

Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovačić and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also in similar situations to Mount. They'll all be free agents in 2024, so Chelsea may have to get rid of them as well.

The above are just a few candidates to leave Stamford Bridge before the start of next season.