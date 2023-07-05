Chelsea’s recruitment drive for Summer 2023 is about to begin and one of the big unknowns is whether they go and sign a top level striker.

As it stands right now, 30-year-old Romelu Lukaku and 34-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both still on the books. They have 190 Premier League goals between them but are highly unlikely to be in the squad by August as both are listed among names available for transfer. Kai Havertz, the forward who scored nine times for them last season, has joined Arsenal.

It leaves 21-year-old Armando Broja and new signing Nicolas Jackson, 22, as the most identifiable striker options for the new campaign. Broja has seven goals to his name in the English top-flight so far, while Jackson is new to the division and has a record of 12 La Liga goals behind him as he prepares to launch his career in England.

There are other options that could come into play, Christopher Nkunku being one of them. He is a 25-year-old signing from RB Leipzig who has been known to play through the middle at times. Again though, that goalscoring pedigree is not quite there. He has 47 Bundesliga goals to his name and 11 in the Champions League but there is no guarantee of how many he notches in the Premier League.

With all this in mind, you have to wonder if Chelsea dive into the market for that top level striker they are likely to need.

Last season their conversion rate was one of the worst in the division (per Transfermarkt).

The Blues only scored 38 goals from 596 total shots on goal, giving them a 6.4% conversion rate. That was a big crash from the season before, when they were the fourth most efficient team in the EPL, converting 10% of their shots.

So who could they look to sign to solve their issues?

Dusan Vlahovic

This one has been explored most thoroughly recently and while there has been no sign of progress in the past couple of weeks there is a feeling he is on offer to them if they want to activate the interest.

Vlahovic is a brilliant No.9 and while, yes, he is only 23 and does not have Premier League experience, he is very established in Serie A and is widely considered as one of the most clinical all-round forwards in the game.

Juventus insiders admit he is attainable if the offer is right - and at around £70million that would seem within reach of a club like Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen

The valuation around this one makes it tough but this deal is the best they could do if they genuinely want to raise the bar for next season and fix their goalscoring problems. Chelsea do like him and that is because Osimhen is deadly, he was the top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals last term, and those efforts helped lead his Napoli side to the Italian title.

His current club are adamant they would like him to stay but at the same time accept they would sell if an outlandish offer arrived. That means something in the region of £120million, which would be a Premier League record fee, so it is something that would be extremely significant and at the moment there is no sign of it happening.

Harry Kane

As a dream signing it sounds good. As a narrative - for him to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino - it sounds even better. To Spurs chairman Daniel Levy? It’s pretty much his worst nightmare. There is almost no chance of this deal getting up and running.

Lautaro Martinez

The Inter Milan forward is very open-minded about a transfer into the Premier League this summer and Chelsea have looked in his direction before. There are early suggestions that Pochettino rates him and would like to work with him, yet at the moment there is no contact to report for the player who'd cost £60m, according to Football Insider.

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United lead the race to sign him from Atalanta and he certainly has the profile to fit Chelsea, given he is just 20 and rated as one of the best emerging talents in Europe. Is he elite yet? No. He does not have a strong goal record behind him and would not guarantee and uplift on last season’s poor conversion rate.

Ivan Toney

This is a left-field one but an interesting one nonetheless. He has 32 Premier League goals over the past two seasons and Chelsea have long-term interest in the Brentford forward, monitoring him closely last season. He is currently banned from football after admitting 232 breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules but his eight-month suspension will lift in January and in the build up to that time he would be allowed around the side to train and understand the philosophy being put in place by their new manager.