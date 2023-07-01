Chelsea and Moises Caicedo have agreed personal terms ahead of his potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer, Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to the Italian journalist, the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is Mauricio Pochettino's main target and wants to join the Argentine's side.

Chelsea transfer news — Moises Caicedo

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea plan to make a "serious offer" for Caicedo in this window.

That offer looks imminent, with The Telegraph reporting that the west London club will now step up their efforts to sign the 21-year-old after agreeing to sell Mason Mount to Manchester United.

Chelsea's proposal is going to have to be a huge one, though, with the same outlet claiming that Brighton value Caicedo at around £100m.

The Blues, however, are said to be hopeful of doing an £80m deal instead.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Moises Caicedo, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

Galetti says Pochettino has made Caicedo his priority and that the Brighton man is keen to join Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I was told in the past that Pochettino wants the Ecuadorian midfielder. He's the main target for the new Chelsea manager. Chelsea, in these last days, have been a little bit more focused on outgoing transfers. After, they will go deep on the Caicedo deal to try to make the last steps.

"No issues on the player side. All terms have already been agreed with Moises, who is keen to join Chelsea."

Why has Mauricio Pochettino made Moises Caicedo his main target?

Chelsea have just lost N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. The Blues also watched Jorginho leave for London rivals Arsenal back in January, so midfield is obviously an area they need to address.

Looking at how Caicedo performed last season and the similarities between the Ecuadorian and Kante, it is only logical that Pochettino now wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

As per FBref, Caicedo made 100 tackles in the Premier League, a number only Fulham's Joao Palhinha (147) could beat. The former Independiente del Valle star also made 56 interceptions, more than any other player bar Declan Rice (63).

It is clear to see, then, that Caicedo could add some serious steel to Chelsea's midfield, which is badly needed following Kante's departure.

It is hard to argue that the Ecuador international is worth £100m or even £80m. He is still just 21 and has not been playing in the Premier League for too long. But he has talent and Pochettino needs reinforcements in the middle of park, so expect Chelsea and Todd Boehly to pay up this summer.