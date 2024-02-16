Highlights Chelsea are closely monitoring Crystal Palace's situation with interest in Marc Guehi and Michael Olise.

Chelsea's ideal scenario is to sign Victor Osimhen, but they also need to address other positions in the team.

Mykhaylo Mudryk could be a potential high-profile exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea will have a close eye on Crystal Palace’s situation as we head towards the summer transfer window.

The Eagles are in a precarious situation with Oliver Glasner looking set to replace Roy Hodgson at a time when they are slipping towards the Premier League relegation positions.

Palace also have a fight on their hands to hold onto key players and that is an area of interest for Chelsea.

We know that the ideal scenario for Chelsea will be to land Victor Osimhen as their new premium striker but other positions in the team are going to need close attention too.

Chelsea eye Marc Guehi as Thiago Silva replacement

A new centre-back is likely - with £110,000-a-week star Thiago Silva’s future very uncertain - and there could also be scope for another creative attacking player.

Palace have two players that would fit the bill in the shape of Marc Guehi and Michael Olise.

Defender Guehi committed to the Eagles this season but is likely to become the centre of transfer speculation as soon as we get to the summer.

He has hopes of being included in the England Euro 2024 squad and also will be open-minded about the possibility of taking a step up in his club career.

Guehi, 23, came through Chelsea’s youth ranks and only joined Palace in July 2021 but his growth within England’s top-flight has been so impressive that the Blues are wondering if they might need to re-sign him.

Information leaking out of Stamford Bridge recently suggests 39-year-old Silva will not stay at Chelsea beyond this season and when it comes to replacing him in the squad their will be a desire to recruit someone from within the Premier League.

Guehi is a target but he is also on lists at Arsenal and Tottenham when it comes to future transfer shopping.

How Guehi compares to Chelsea centre-backs in 2023-24 PL stats (per 90) Guehi Silva Disasi Colwill Badiashile Appearances 22 23 22 21 8 Minutes 1915 1983 1957 1631 559 Tackles 1.2 1.1 1 2 1.6 Interceptions 0.8 0.9 0.5 1.1 0.6 Clearances 3.9 4.6 3 2.3 3.8 Blocks 0.8 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.5 Average passes 55.9 74.9 79.1 45.3 61.6 Pass success (%) 86.9 94.5 90.7 83.5 90.1 Key passes 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.4 Yellow cards 2 3 6 2 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 0 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 16-02-24)

Olise is an interesting case for Chelsea to ponder.

The 22-year-old attacker is already being linked with Manchester United for the summer and has a release clause that means he is attainable.

Sources around Palace are being discreet when it comes to exposing the numbers around that trigger figure to leave but it is known that it will cost in advance of £50million.

Mudryk could make high-profile Chelsea exit in summer

One of the Chelsea attacking stars under pressure this year is Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 23-year-old Ukranian winger has not lived up to the hype since arriving for £88.5million from Shakhtar Donetsk.

This season he has returned four goals and three assists from 25 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, and Chelsea sources indicate there is a genuine frustration around how the move is panning out.

Whispers about his demeanour have been a theme in his time at the club but his frustrating inconsistency on match days has raised further questions over whether he has a future at the club.

Insiders are suggesting he might be one of the more high-profile exits of this summer.

Gallagher contract situation could hinge on Pochettino's future

Fresh conversations can be expected around Conor Gallagher’s contract situation soon.

The possibility of an extension is still plausible as it would help the club retain value and also help satisfy Mauricio Pochettino - if he is set to stay on as manager.

Pochettino’s future could hinge on these next three Chelsea games. The Blues head to Manchester City on Saturday, with a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool to follow and then an FA Cup fifth round tie with Leeds United three days later.

It is an 11-day period that will truly tell us what this squad are made of and whether Pochettino can motivate them and activate game plans that prove they are working back towards being an elite side.

The City league clash will be tough, with Pep Guardiola’s side on an 11-match win streak and currently 18 points ahead of Chelsea in the league.

A cup final against Liverpool is made more difficult by the fact it is the first major occasion the club have gone into since news that this is Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

And a historic rivalry with Leeds means there will be an intense atmosphere when they arrive in West London, and the club will fancy their chances of an upset given a terrific run of form that has seen them land in the Championship’s automatic promotion spots.