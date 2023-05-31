Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz could become a target for Thomas Tuchel with his new power at Bayern Munich potentially sparking a move.

Until now it has been deemed unlikely that the two reconnect any time soon, despite a reciprocal fondness for each other in terms of their football philosophy.

Yet big changes have come into place in Munich and Tuchel has suddenly become one of the first Bayern bosses to be given extra strength in the transfer market.

High ranking club officials Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic lost their jobs at the weekend, with an announcement made minutes after their latest Bundesliga title was clinched.

Tuchel is now waiting on what that means in terms of the hierarchy and sporting director role. But it is believed the boss will be given more say over what happens in the upcoming transfer market, and that is an area most Bayern bosses have not been afforded too much influence in the recent past.

The former Chelsea boss can now properly settle into his role at the Allianz Arena and has three months to put together a more cohesive team than the one that struggled through this season.

It is still felt a natural No.9 will top the list of needs for the German champions when it comes to recruitment, yet other pieces will slot in too and that could lead Tuchel to glancing back towards Stamford Bridge.

Havertz, who reportedly earns £150,000-a-week, has not been flourishing in West London and while it could be that new manager Mauricio Pochettino has ideas on how to unleash his full potential, Bayern’s admiration has been known for a while.

A return to his homeland could help spark a return to form for Havertz, an important aspect to consider with Germany hosting the European Championship in 2024.

So far there has not been contact made but sources indicate Chelsea have been anticipating that one day Bayern will come knocking and that this could indeed be the sort of moment to lead to such a moment.

Saying no to Bayern Munich is an extremely difficult thing for most German players - and that is something Havertz himself has admitted in the past.

It is unclear what Chelsea’s stance would be. Indications up to now have been that they still believe they bought one of the best attacking talents in world football when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for an initial £62million and hope he can prove a success.

Bayern are pretty much the only club that could test the resolve of Havertz and Chelsea in a moment like this.

In the past it was CEO Kahn who played down the chances of Havertz joining Bayern - but with him now gone and Chelsea set to undergo a bit of an overhaul at the same time Tuchel is to reassess his squad in Munich, this could yet become an interesting situation.