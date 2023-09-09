Highlights Chelsea are already eyeing three strikers ahead of the January transfer window.

Two are Premier League based while the third target has been compared to Erling Haaland.

The priority striker target would bring something Nicolas Jackson hasn't at Chelsea.

Chelsea are already looking into strengthening their striker department just days after the summer transfer window closed with three key January targets emerging, a reliable source has now told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues added Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and Christopher Nkunku – who can play through the middle as well as in many other positions – from RB Leipzig to their squad in the previous window. However it appears as though Mauricio Pochettino now wants another big name to arrive in his attack with two familiar English-based players on his shortlist.

Which Premier League strikers do Chelsea want?

Two of them are Englishman who have really made a big impression in the past couple of seasons in the Premier League – Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. The former, according to GMS sources, is the priority target but Todd Boehly will face a lot of competition for his signature at Stamford Bridge.

Toney scored an impressive 32 goals in 68 top-flight appearances for the Bees prior to his well-publicised ban. As a result, the Three Lions international isn't due to return to action until January 2024.

Meanwhile, Watkins is yet to get off the mark for Villa so far this season in the Premier League but has netted three times in their Europa Conference League qualifiers. The 27-year-old also enjoyed his standout campaign to date last term for the Midlands club, scoring 15 times in 37 Premier League games, having signed from Brentford in 2020.

Who is Chelsea’s third striker target?

The Stamford Bridge club are also big fans of £55m man Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old was also an early summer target for rivals Manchester United before they eventually got Rasmus Hojlund instead, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GMS earlier in 2023.

A potential move was made complicated by the fact the young sensation had only just joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in the summer, with the Slovenia international also being dubbed the ‘next Haaland’ previously following his goalscoring exploits. Sesko has begun his career in Germany with two goals in just 51 minutes of football, following on from 29 goals in 79 for the Austrian side previously.

Which striker are Chelsea most likely to sign?

The fact that Toney is the priority target suggests that Boehly will push hardest for him. But it remains to be seen how much Brentford would demand for a player that won’t have played any football for eight months despite his eye-catching goalscoring exploits for the Bees.

The Times report that he could cost £80m which is obviously a large fee, but they have shown by paying almost £60m for Romeo Lavia and £115m for Moises Caicedo that they will spend on the right Premier League player. Still, Toney at that fee would only be ranked in fourth place in Chelsea's all-time most expensive signings list.

A deal for Sesko you would imagine would still be difficult just a few months into his Leipzig career, while reports suggest that Aston Villa are looking to tie Watkins - who journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football FanCast previously would be worth £70m - down to a new contract with less than two years remaining on his current deal.

Ivan Toney would bring something Nicolas Jackson hasn't

Aside from the obvious of being a proven Premier League goalscorer over a much longer period of time than Jackson and his almost impeccable penalty record, there are other key areas where Toney would add something to this Chelsea side that Senegal international hasn’t so far at Stamford Bridge, as explained in the table below.

Stats (per 90) Toney Jackson Progressive passes 2.43 2.12 Interceptions 0.37 0.16 Clearances 1.23 0.21 Aerials won 3.32 0.69 All stats according to FBref

We know that Toney has been really effective at linking up with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo at Brentford, and his numbers from the 2022/23 season suggest that he could also work effectively to provide chances for the likes of Jackson, Nkunku and Raheem Sterling in attack at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has also shown his superior aerial ability compared to Jackson – which is something that would be useful in both boxes for the Blues. Chelsea have only scored five times in four Premier League matches this term after getting just 38 in 38 last season, and the threat of Toney in the air could prove to be a useful weapon in open play and from set pieces too.

Lastly, the striker has also shown his defensive capabilities for Brentford too with his interception and clearance numbers. This is a display of his work-rate and how Chelsea wouldn't simply be getting a goalscorer if they did bring Toney in.

Would Toney just be another cursed Chelsea striker?

You would certainly hope not. What you can say about Toney is that he clearly has a lot of self-confidence - as shown by his penalty technique - and he has stepped up whenever he has moved up the footballing pyramid. An impressive loan spell with Scunthorpe United has been followed by prolific spells with Peterborough United and then Brentford in the Premier League.

Of course, we would also have to see how he bounces back from a real disappointing moment in his career too but he will surely have a massive point to prove and some time to make up for. He is a striker who was born to spearhead an attack and with chances supplied from wide areas by the likes of Ben Chilwell and Reece James, you'd back him to take full advantage at Chelsea.