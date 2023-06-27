Chelsea could explore the goalkeeper market for a new number one this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

There have been doubts hanging over the heads of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, who have both been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea transfer news - Goalkeeper

Having been ushered in as the fourth manager of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea, new boss Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out to build a side capable of challenging next season.

The west Londoners have already started to put the wheels into motion, having confirmed the signing of £53 million Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, with £30 million-rated Nicolas Jackson expected to follow just behind.

Elsewhere, the Blues are also heavily linked with a move for midfield gem Moises Caicedo, who could cost a fee in the region of £100 million, with Brighton & Hove Albion expected to play hardball.

But it is between the sticks where speculation about Chelsea's summer plans are rife, as Pochettino's side are linked with a number of goalkeeping options.

One of the main candidates to sign for the club is Inter Milan's Andre Onana, who shone for the Nerazzurri during their run to the Champions League final.

As per a report by The Guardian, Onana has been subject to interest from Chelsea, with the 27-year-old also being monitored by Manchester United, ahead of what could be a £50 million move.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Chelsea's goalkeeping situation?

Recognising there were still a number of questions left unanswered in regard to Chelsea's goalkeeping situation, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "The other position with the ones we've been talking about throughout the summer is the goalkeeping situation. The information we were getting a couple of weeks ago was that Kepa will be starting the new season as the number one with Mendy leaving.

"But I just wonder whether they'll go into the market to bring in a keeper and if they do, whether it's just as a backup to Kepa, or in direct competition with the Spaniard. There was a lot of talk about Onana and he’s been mentioned with Manchester United, but Chelsea are looking at the Inter Milan goalkeeper as well. So that's a position they’ll perhaps want to strengthen.”

What is going to happen with Kepa and Mendy?

As alluded to by Sheth, it appears Mendy is on his way out of the Stamford Bridge door, with the Senegal international on the verge of joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, as per a report by The Evening Standard.

Mendy joined the then-one-time European Cup winners in 2020 for £22 million, before going on to star for Chelsea as they added a second Champions League triumph to their honours list in May 2021.

A short but sweet stay in west London, Mendy had originally lost his place to Kepa, who arrived at Chelsea in 2018 for a world record £71 million fee (Sky Sports).

There had been some rumours suggesting Kepa, like Mendy, would push for a Chelsea exit this summer, but it appears the former Athletic Club shot-stopper is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season (The Sun).