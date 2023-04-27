Chelsea could find their chances of signing Harry Kane increase if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as manager, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has been subject to plenty of interest from clubs both in the Premier League and on the continent, with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur looking increasingly likely.

Chelsea transfer news - Harry Kane

According to a report by The Telegraph, Pochettino is on the verge of being appointed the next full-time Chelsea manager.

It comes after a turbulent campaign for the Blues, who started the season with Thomas Tuchel in the dugout, before hiring Graham Potter as a long-term replacement, only for Frank Lampard to take charge on an interim basis for the remainder of this term.

Despite purchasing the club less than 12 months ago, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have now presided over four different Chelsea bosses, as Bruno Saltor also took to the hot seat for one game in between Potter being sacked and Lampard taking caretaker charge.

Not ideal for a football club aiming to challenge for titles, but should Boehly and Eghbali secure the services of Pochettino, the Chelsea hierarchy can begin to look ahead to next season's plans.

And there are suggestions that former Spurs man Pochettino is already eyeing up star man Kane as a marquee signing for his new-look Chelsea side.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane to Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted that while unlikely, Chelsea moving in for Kane with Pochettino as boss wasn't an impossible scenario.

On the proposed move, Jones said: "I think if Mauricio Pochettino becomes Chelsea manager, it's virtually impossible that Kane does not get spoken about it as part of that agreement, and they at least pose the question as to whether he thinks Kane is gettable.

"The reputation of Tottenham right now is on the floor and while Chelsea have had a bad season, they know that they had everything in place to be a lot better next season. And does Kane genuinely believe that that's the case at Tottenham?

"I have serious doubts about whether I can genuinely imagine Harry Kane ever putting on a Chelsea shirt. I do think it's unlikely. But Pochettino is probably the only man that could ever get him to rethink his feelings around that.”

Would Kane to Chelsea be a sensible signing?

Ignoring the fact Kane would have to sit out a season of European football if he joined Chelsea in the summer, it's unquestionable that the England captain would likely increase his chances of landing silverware with a move to the west Londoners.

Boasting over 300 career goals to his name, Kane has already established himself as one of Europe's hottest strikers, but hasn't yet got the trophy cabinet to match.

What's more, there's also a possibility Kane - who could cost in the region of £100 million - would be able to demand an increase on his current wage of £200,000 per week at Tottenham, should he make the switch from one capital club to another.

Having shown interest in Kane's services in the past, don't be surprised to see Chelsea reignite their desire to sign Kane in the upcoming summer window.