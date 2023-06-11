Chelsea will be ready to offload Kalidou Koulibaly in the upcoming transfer window if a 'suitable offer' arrives, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Koulibaly, praised by former manager Graham Potter for his leadership, was a high-profile summer signing from Napoli in July but has failed to impress in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Kalidou Koulibaly

The £295,000-a-week Senegal captain joined Chelsea for £33 million last year and signed a four-year deal with the Blues, as per Sky Sports. Despite being one of the best defenders in Serie A, however, Koulibaly has struggled in the Premier League, making only 20 starts.

Last month, The Sun reported that the player was ready to call it quits at Chelsea, with Juventus interested in bringing Koulibaly back to Serie A. Other reports, however, indicate that the player doesn't want to leave the club and will fight for his place next season.

According to Yahoo, Chelsea are ready to make an offer of Koulibaly on loan and cash for Inter keeper Andre Onana should their £52 million bid for Milan's Mike Maignan not be accepted.

What has Taylor said about Chelsea and Koulibaly?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I have been disappointed though with the fact that Koulibaly hasn't really been as good as he was when he was at Napoli.

"I wouldn't expect him to stay. I think he's one that Chelsea would probably be open to offload if an offer arrived that was suitable."

What does the future hold for Koulibaly?

With Chelsea's abundance of options at centre back, particularly with talented 20-year-old Levi Colwill returning to the club after an impressive loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, Koulibaly's future at the club is now extremely uncertain.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino may yet want to keep the player for his experience, particularly if Thiago Silva leaves the club to return to Brazilian side Fluminense, as has been rumoured per Goal. Pochettino's track record with younger and hungrier players, however, does make that seem unlikely.

It's hard to see a club coming in for Koulibaly, too, partly due to his wages (£160,000 per week plus bonuses according to Sky Sports), age and injury record. The most likely outcome is a loan back to Italy, with a Seria A paying a significant chunk of Koulibaly's wages. Juventus and Inter desperately need centre backs and Koulibaly would fit the bill for them, while a return to Napoli could be possible if Kim Min-jae leaves the Italian champions due to his release clause this summer.