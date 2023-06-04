Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino may be able to get a tune out of Hakim Ziyech, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The winger barely played for the Blues this season and came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in January, but Jones thinks his new boss is capable of reviving him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news — Hakim Ziyech

Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks Ziyech leaving Chelsea this summer is a guarantee.

The 30-year-old almost joined PSG in the last transfer window, but a deal collapsed at the very last minute, as per BBC Sport.

Chelsea signed Ziyech from Ajax for about £33m back in 2020, according to Sky Sports.

During his time in west London, he's helped the Blues to win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

What has Dean Jones said about Hakim Ziyech and Mauricio Pochettino?

Jones is intrigued by the possibility of Pochettino managing Ziyech, though it looks like the former Tottenham boss may not actually get the chance to.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, it'll be interesting to see what Poch decides to do with Ziyech because I can imagine that he could get a tune out of him and if he gets to know him on a personal level, that he could definitely spark something again."

How did Hakim Ziyech perform for Chelsea this season?

Ziyech, much like his team-mates, had a campaign to forget. The Morocco international made just six starts in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt) as the Blues went on to finish in 12th.

He actually failed to score a single goal this term, which is shocking for an attacking player, though the former Ajax man can fairly argue that he barely got a chance.

At present, Chelsea have quite a few wide options, with both Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke arriving at the club during the January transfer window.

Graham Potter and Frank Lampard were never going to be able to hand all of the team's wingers regular minutes, with Ziyech being one victim of the Blues' oversized roster.

Pochettino is a great coach, so perhaps he could get the best out of Ziyech. However, given that the Argentine has to work with the likes of Mudryk, Madueke and Raheem Sterling, it's hard to imagine Ziyech getting too much game time at Stamford Bridge next season. Therefore, now may be a good time for him to move on.