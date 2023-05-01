Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be given another go at Stamford Bridge by Mauricio Pochettino, believes Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Inter Milan and is keen to remain at the Italian club, but Sheth isn't ruling out a return to west London and thinks Pochettino may be able to get the best out of him.

Chelsea transfer news — Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has made it clear that his desire is to remain at Inter beyond this season.

"I have an excellent relationship with the fans and I’ve always tried to give everything for Inter because it gave me the opportunity to win two years ago," the Belgian recently said (via Evening Standard).

When asked if he wanted to stay at the Nerazzurri, he added: "Yes, but guys you have to pay attention to those things. My goal is to give my best for Inter."

Chelsea initially signed Lukaku from Inter for £97.5m back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport. However, he's now valued at just £35m by Transfermarkt.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Romelu Lukaku, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

Chelsea could appoint Pochettino as their new manager soon, and Sheth says he'll want to assess Lukaku and the rest of the Blues' squad before deciding who to keep and who to sell.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "You never know, a new manager might bring out the best in Romelu Lukaku. Everyone is immediately assuming that Lukaku probably won't play for the club again, but Mauricio Pochettino will probably want to assess everything that he's got before making any decisions about who's going to be staying in that squad and who's going to be leaving, simply because he will want to bring in some of his own players.

"And if he's going to bring in more players and spend even more money, there's going to definitely have to be more departures at that club as well."

Should Chelsea give Romelu Lukaku another go?

Chelsea haven't scored enough goals this season; they need to add a centre-forward to their squad in the summer.

In 32 Premier League games, they've registered just 30 times. To improve such an abysmal record, in an ideal world, they'd go out and sign someone like Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. However, for various reasons, they won't be easy transfers.

Therefore, keeping Lukaku at the club is an option that should at least be considered.

"We are talking about one of the best strikers in the world," former Newcastle United forward Alan Shearer said in his BBC Sport column when the Belgium international rejoined Chelsea.

Ultimately, if Chelsea are able to dip into the market and sign Kane, Osimhen or another elite number nine, then they should go for it. But if not, then why not give Lukaku another try?