Highlights Chelsea's lack of experience and questionable recruitment is starting to raise concerns behind-the-scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are likely to have a busy January transfer window, with at least two signings to be expected.

Robert Sanchez's future at the club is unclear, with the Blues ready to target a goalkeeper from a fierce Premier League rival.

Chelsea supporters are being tested in ways they never could have imagined when they saw their team lifting the Champions League trophy aloft just two and a half years ago.

From having the best side in Europe they are now living through a moment where tenth spot in the Premier League seems to be their ceiling - and European football is not on the table in any form.

As the players left the field at Old Trafford after a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday night there were boos from the away section. Fans are getting fed up and you can’t blame them. As one lifelong season-ticket holder messaged me on Thursday morning: “This looks like the worst side we’ve had in 25 years”.

A staggering statement yet when you consider how far they seem from being the elite side we have known, and take into account they have just gone on the biggest spend we have ever seen in English football, it’s understandable.

Chelsea 'concerns' now becoming a reality

There were fears behind-the-scenes over the lack of experience and transfer policy at Stamford Bridge

As this season got underway sources at the club described to me concerns that could become glaring problems.

The first was the lack of leadership and experience. Handing Reece James the captain’s armband isn’t necessarily a bad idea given his roots at the club, attachment with the fan base and his status as one of the team’s best players. Yet he does not have a personality that is going to become an overarching characteristic of the team and the lack of other players within the side with top level experience - even within the Premier League - meant Chelsea were always at risk of being exposed.

Related Chelsea 'lacking maturity' as 'disciplinary problem' emerges Chelsea have receive two red cards in their last two games, with both players captaining the side at the time.

Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling hold the team up when it comes to seniority but fears about the side’s mental capacity and game management are being realised.

Another issue in terms of the recruitment is exemplified in Moises Caicedo. He’s a clearly talented player - who is not one of their major problems - yet to expect him to live up to a £115million price-tag is unjust because he is having to adapt to so many things so quickly. In Brighton’s system of play, where you are drilled to occupy spaces and become active within certain zones of the pitch, Caicedo became one of the best midfielders in the top division. But taking him away from that set-up and throwing him into the centre at Chelsea, with a crop of players that had no engrained functionality or personality, was always going to take time.

Moises Caicedo stats per game compared (Premier League) Stat Brighton (2022/2023) Chelsea (2023/2024) Tackles 2.7 1.8 Interceptions 1.5 0.8 Shots 0.8 0.4 Key passes 1.2 0.5 Dribbles 0.8 0.5 Passes 59.7 50 Statistics according to Whoscored

Around him, the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson are signings that need confidence too and the overall transfer strategy in terms of the profile is beginning to look questionable.

A look across London at Arsenal, who signed Declan Rice and are seeing his £105million move spoken of as the deal of the year, shows how big transfers can pay off quickly if they land in a cohesive team.

But Chelsea did not have that and, furthermore, their planning did not allow for them to make more logical additions. They were clearly looking at players of an 18-25 age group but to overlook the likes of £40million James Maddison, because he was a year out of range, begins to look a mistake.

James Maddison at Tottenham Stat 2023/2024 Tottenham rank Goals 3 3rd Assists 5 1st Shots per game 2.5 1st Key passes per game 2.8 1st Dribbles per game 1.5 4th Fouls won per game 2.7 1st Tackles per game 1.4 6th Statistics according to Whoscored

The Chelsea model was always set-up for long-term success rather than short-term wins but missing out on the Champions League for a second successive season is going to hit them hard.

In the upcoming transfer window there has been little clarity on exactly if and how they fix the team but one thing becoming clear from insiders is that Mauricio Pochettino is crying out for Premier League pedigree that can help turn around the situation.

Related Updates on Gallagher and Silva's Chelsea futures; Pochettino to gamble on Broja Mauricio Pochettino is set to put his faith in Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku, while there has been progress on Conor Gallagher's new contract.

He has protected his squad well this season and genuinely does have belief that, given time, they can gel. But this lack of leadership and experience is currently seen as a problem as big as that of their goal-scoring and goalkeeping issues - and might well be addressed next month when the window reopens.

Chelsea head to Everton at the weekend and unless there is a dramatic turnaround in attitude, work rate and playing style, they might even face another new low.

Chelsea's January Transfer Plans

Two new signings possible with chance of a striker signing

When it comes to January transfer business the current expectation is that Chelsea do, of course, get stuck in again.

It will not be to quite the same levels as we have seen in the past two windows but sources around the club seem to believe that the arrival of two new faces is very probable.

That will mean that we also see departures though. Chelsea are continuing a process of trying to streamline the squad and if two new players do come in, it’s likely that two will be leaving.

Related Victor Osimhen 'would be keen' on joining Chelsea Chelsea have increased optimism that they can win the race for Victor Osimhen as the Napoli striker is open to heading to Stamford Bridge

Pochettino will get a say on what happens—this is his team and if he is going to be judged on the outcomes across a season then there is total acceptance that he gets a role in the recruitment process.

A new goalkeeper is not totally out of the question. A new centre-back is under consideration. And of course Chelsea have still not decided on what happens in attack, but there is a chance they sign a No.9.

Robert Sanchez future uncertain at Chelsea

The Blues could enter the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez managed to keep the scoreline down as Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United but his spot in the side across 2024 can not be guaranteed.

He has had iffy moments this season and there is a feeling that he will face competition for the shirt by the time we get to next season - if not before.

Aaron Ramsdale has been linked and there is truth to their admiration of him. Signing him in January is very unlikely, not least of all because Arsenal are not going to be open to such a switch, but for next summer - if he’s up for grabs - it will be no surprise to see Chelsea competing to sign him.