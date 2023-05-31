Chelsea have now confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. It was a thorough and exhaustive process. And Pochettino eventually emerged as the number one choice. He was actually the only candidate that Chelsea held significant and advanced talks with despite interviewing a number of candidates.

Part of the reason why Pochettino was picked is because he's deemed to be the right fit both strategically and as a football coach. He bought into Chelsea's recruitment model and will work very closely with Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Pochettino has made it clear he needs a manageable squad size and proven Premier League quality. Chelsea will be targeting a traditional striker, a midfielder and very possibly a first-choice goalkeeper.

One of the first names that could potentially come in is Manuel Ugarte from Sporting. Ruben Amorim is resigned to losing the midfielder, who has a €60m release clause.

Chelsea are pushing, and they know that they have to move fast on this one because PSG are also in the race. Both clubs are prepared to match the release-clause valuation but want different payment terms. The good news for Chelsea is Ugarte is thought to be keen on the Premier League. Chelsea also still have Brighton’s Moises Caicedo on their radar, who they tried for in January.

Are Chelsea looking for a new striker too?

As far as a goal scorer is concerned, let’s not forget Christopher Nkunku is a done deal. The Bundesliga’s joint-top scorer will join from Leipzig and can play as a No.9. He scored 16 league goals last season in 25 games.

Chelsea are also considering Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Inter’s Lautaro Martinez. There will be inevitable links with Harry Kane, too, now Pochettino has arrived, but Spurs sources feel Daniel Levy may opt not to cash in and insist Kane stays for another season.

It’s really Manchester United exploring Kane right now and trying to understand whether anything is genuinely possible. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is another name Chelsea love. But Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to sell, and to change his mind someone will need to table a massive offer. Remember, Napoli paid Lille €80m all-in, which is why Osimhen is valued at almost double that now.

Which other positions is Pochettino looking at?

The goalkeeper targets remain the same for now. Andre Onana, David Raya and Emi Martinez are all possible. Jordan Pickford, who is more firmly on Spurs’ radar than Chelsea's, is looking less likely now that Everton have stayed up.

Much like any window, the fan focus will be on incomings. But Chelsea’s urgent priority is outgoings. Pochettino simply won’t succeed unless there is a squad clearout. Plus, if Chelsea bring in 1-2 names for more expensive fees let's see how much more they are prepared to spend. It's going to take time and energy to get rid of so many players. It's basically three windows worth of work in one summer.

Joao Felix will not return to Chelsea despite wanting to stay. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo confirmed Pochettino doesn’t want to sign the Portuguese playmaker.

“Yesterday we had the news that the new Chelsea manager does not want João Félix,” he said. “We've known for less than 24 hours. He'll come back here and we'll see. We don't have anything planned.”

Chelsea were intent when they first did the loan deal on exploring the possibility of a permanent signing, especially knowing the fee paid was high. But considering the price that Atleti want (£75m+), plus new feedback from Pochettino, Felix will now go back to Atleti.

What is the latest on Mason Mount's future?

It's no secret that Mason Mount leaving is a very real possibility as well. That one is going to ultimately come down to whether or not Chelsea can make a last ditch offer to try and persuade him to stay, potentially with Pochettino’s input. Chelsea always planned to pick up talks at the end of the season. But in the meantime other clubs have moved. Manchester United are pushing with Erik ten Hag hoping to get something done quickly. Liverpool and Arsenal are other suitors.

The challenge, if Chelsea accept they must sell, is really just price. Chelsea still want in excess of £70m, and perhaps even closer to £75m. The suitors value Mount at £15-20m less. This isn’t because they don't think Mount's worth the investment or can grow beyond that price tag. It’s just due to his winding down contract.

Several other names will leave Chelsea, but it is important to stress that not every outgoing will be routine to facilitate. Hakim Ziyech has high wages. And Christian Pulisic is also looking for a very specific kind of move. Premier League clubs that have looked in the past have realised that the Pulisic camp drive a really hard bargain.

As previously reported, Juventus have looked at Pulisic in the past and could return. He is open to a Serie A move and has spoken to USMNT teammate Weston McKennie about the club in the past.

Will there be changes off the pitch too?

From Chelsea's point of view it’s going to be all change this summer. Away from the football side, Chris Jurasek has been confirmed as chief executive officer and Tom Glick, the president of business operations, has left. Jurasek is seen as an extremely valuable addition. He's been working at Clearlake Capital since 2014 and is naturally very familiar with the ownership group. He's viewed as ambitious and genial, and the kind of senior leadership figure that can help Chelsea succeed in all parts of the business.

It’s exactly a year since the Chelsea owners came in, and it's been 12 months of learning and sadly mid-table mediocrity, but the ambition is still there. And I don't think it would surprise anybody as Chelsea move forward with Pochettino, and grow their multi -club model, if come the two-year anniversary this time next year, Chelsea are looking a whole lot healthier on and off the field.