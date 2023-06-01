Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is still trying to convince Mason Mount to stay at Stamford Bridge, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the transfer expert says it now looks like the attacking midfielder is prepared to leave west London.

Chelsea contract news — Mason Mount

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could make a last-ditch attempt to get Mount to sign a new contract.

If that fails, though, it's almost certain that the Englishman, who'll be a free agent next year, will be sold this summer.

One potential destination for him is Old Trafford. According to The Independent, Manchester United are interested in Mount and Chelsea could be willing to do business at £55m.

The same outlet, however, claims that the Red Devils are reluctant to go that high as things stand. Personal terms haven't been a problem, though, as per The Telegraph.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mason Mount and Mauricio Pochettino?

Romano says Pochettino is trying to persuade Mount to remain in west London.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Mount is out of contract next summer and Chelsea know that he's not going to extend the contract at the moment. This looks very difficult. Chelsea have tried and tried and Pochettino behind the scenes is still trying to change his mind. But at the moment, it looks like Mason Mount is prepared to make his move."

How did Mason Mount perform this season?

The 2022/23 campaign is one Mount will want to forget. Individually and collectively, the 24-year-old will be extremely disappointed with how things went.

In a season where Chelsea weren't even able to finish in the top half of the Premier League table, he missed a lot of action because of injury. However, when Mount was able to feature, he was quite ineffective.

As per Transfermarkt, the England international managed to score just three goals in 24 top-flight appearances. It's quite the drop-off compared to the 2021/22 season, where he found the back of the net 11 times and provided 10 assists in 32 outings.

Looking back at the previous campaign, though, it's clear to see that Mount does have a lot of ability, so it's easy to understand why Pochettino is trying to get him to sign a new contract.

All in all, he's someone who Chelsea should keep, but with the player not any closer to putting pen to paper on an extension, it's not a shock that he could now leave Stamford Bridge.