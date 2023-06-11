Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old's move to Juventus has not worked out as expected, with the striker failing to make the impact the club had hoped he would.

Chelsea news - Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic has by no means endured a terrible time at the Italian giants, having scored a total of 23 goals in 63 appearances at the club, as per Transfermarkt. But, it is a testament to his quality that a return of that nature has still been somewhat underwhelming based on the potential he once showed.

Chelsea believe that they can be the club to unlock that potential, with ESPN recently reporting that the Blues had submitted an €80 million (£68 million) bid for the Serbian.

It is not the first time he has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League either, with Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal reportedly submitting a £50 million bid for the striker in 2022, as per the BBC.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Dusan Vlahovic and Chelsea?

Galetti confirmed that Pochettino wants Vlahovic, but also revealed that Bayern Munich are very interested in the striker.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said: "I was told a week ago Pochettino wants him, considering him the ideal striker for his tactical idea, however, the Blues have to pay attention to the competition.

"Bayern Munich in fact are increasing the pressure on Dusan, targeted as their priority to strengthen the attack. Anyway, in general, Dusan would like to leave Juventus after this last difficult season, and that's why an original agreement on personal terms we deem shouldn't be so difficult."

Why do Chelsea want Dusan Vlahovic?

First and Foremost, Chelsea are in desperate need of a goal-scorer at Stamford Bridge. It is one area in which they have sorely lacked all season, and while Christopher Nkunku will link up with the Blues in the summer, as per The Athletic, he too is not a natural striker.

If they were able to sign Vlahovic however, then that issue would more than likely be resolved. Despite not kicking on at Juventus, the Serbian netted an impressive 49 times in 108 appearances for AC Fiorentina prior to that move, as per Transfermarkt.

If the 23-year-old was able to replicate that form in the Premier League, and possibly even improve as he develops with age, then Chelsea would have a very good striker on their hands to spearhead their expensively-assembled squad.