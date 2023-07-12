Mauricio Pochettino has certainly impressed in his first week as Chelsea manager. His players are learning very early they are in for a tough pre-season, but in the best possible way. Pochettino wants to focus on building stamina first and that means a big emphasis on fitness right now.

Pochettino has already made it clear he has an open door policy. He wants his squad to bond, speak their mind and ultimately be united. This will help build chemistry and character.

Which players does Pochettino need to talk to?

One of Pochettino's first tasks will be to speak to Mykhailho Mudryk and Levi Colwill. Both players have been involved at the U21-Euros and Colwill returns as a champion, alongside fellow Chelsea team-mate Noni Madueke.

Pochettino is keen to get to know Mudryk and integrate him within the team as well as encourage him to be more vocal and culture-orientated.

Colwill will be given some reassurances about game time, but essentially just challenged to win a starting spot for Liverpool during pre-season.

Brighton would love to sign Colwill permanently following his loan last season and Liverpool are certainly admirers as well. But Chelsea’s position remains crystal clear: Colwill is not for sale.

Even if Colwill doesn't agree to a new long-term deal this summer, if he wants a move he’ll have to force it. There's no reason to do this, though, if he feels stable at Chelsea and is enjoying life under Pochettino.

Pochettino already has major Chelsea conundrum

One of the reasons Colwill is so intent on regular minutes is because it has been made clear to him by Gareth Southgate that he stands a real chance of selection for the Euros next summer. He has a big season ahead and doesn't want to spend it from the bench. I am sure Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile feel exactly the same way, and obviously Thiago Silva is still there also. He may see diminished minutes, but the reality is when fit and on form he's still an essential part of the Chelsea team.

This is the challenge for Pochettino. A back-three is better for Chelsea's centre-backs, and arguably Reece James and Ben Chilwell as well. But a 4-2-3-1 suits the front line, and is Pochettino's preferred style. That's the formation he'll likely go with. It's probably what Chelsea need to get scoring again, too.

As a result, there will be at least one young centre-back who may be unhappy. But that's just football, and if Chelsea can get back into Europe then they'll have play games and thus rotation.

Could be Chelsea progress on ins and outs this week

This week is also going to help clarify the future of Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea are looking for a fee in the range of £40m (€45m). Inter’s last offer was rejected out of hand and is believed to be at least £15m short of Chelsea’s expectations. But Lukaku wants to return to Inter and the expected sale of goalkeeper Andre Onana to Manchester United for around £45m could free up funds to make a more acceptable offer. Juventus and Al-Hilal are also looking at Lukaku, although it's not thought Lukaku will entertain a move to Juve. Al-Hilal have tried before, and are hoping if Inter can't pull off the deal he will reconsider. He is certainly tempted by the package, but wants to wait for Inter first. Everything else is on hold until he understands if that move is possible.

Chelsea will also continue to push for Moises Caicedo this week. It might feel like negotiations have gone quiet, but work is taking place behind the scenes. There is a lot of verbal negotiation rather than a series of formal bids. Success will depend not only on number but structure. It was the same when Chelsea signed Wesley Fofana from Leicester last summer.

Chelsea’s position remains that anything around £80m, and they have started even lower, is more than reasonable. But Brighton are hoping for £100m+, and potentially using Declan Rice’s £105m fee as a yardstick. You can't really blame them for trying. If Chelsea do proceed to pay more, I expect the structure to be highly preferable in their favour and not all the add-ons easily gettable.

Caicedo wants the Chelsea move, and no other suitor has entered the race yet. Chelsea's original aim was to get a deal done in time for their pre-season tour of America. But as things stand that's a little ambitious. And actually Caicedo could well travel with Brighton to America and thus end up playing against Chelsea in Philadelphia on July 22!