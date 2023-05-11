Chelsea's new manager will put more faith in Noni Madueke than his predecessors, believes journalist Dean Jones.

Mauricio Pochettino is the man who's expected to take charge at Stamford Bridge, and Jones is expecting the winger to get more opportunities under him compared to what he's received from Frank Lampard and Graham Potter.

Chelsea news — Noni Madueke

Chelsea paid around £30m to bring in Madueke from PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, the 21-year-old hasn't played too many games since arriving at Stamford Bridge. As per Transfermarkt, he's made just four starts in the Premier League this season.

With that being said, Madueke did feature in Chelsea's last match, a 3-1 win away at Bournemouth, and impressed.

"Noni was very sharp, considering he was not so well on Wednesday, Thursday. He trained yesterday," Lampard told the Blues' YouTube channel after the victory. "I thought he was really good against Arsenal in a tough game and got his goal. And again today, he’s got a fantastic one-on-one ability to go past people. I like him as a lad. He’s got really good energy."

What has Dean Jones said about Noni Madueke?

Jones think Madueke will be shown more trust at Chelsea next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think really he is just making sure that he's comfortable at Chelsea and he can grow into the player that they think he can be.

"We'll see some good moments from him in the remaining games of this season, but really it's just going to be us getting a taste of what to expect next year when I think a new manager will put more trust in him."

Should Frank Lampard keep Noni Madueke in the team for the remainder of the season?

He might as well. Chelsea aren't competing for anything, so it's a chance to let the likes of Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk go out and play without pressure.

The former has already shown what he can do in his last couple of outings. He's a fantastic dribbler, something Pochettino may want to make use of in the 2023/24 campaign.

WATCH: Noni Madueke absolutely destroys Bournemouth player

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are expected to make a final decision on who their new manager will be this week, with Pochettino the strong favourite to replace Potter in the Stamford Bridge dugout.