Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will embrace Kai Havertz if he ends up remaining at Stamford Bridge, says journalist Dean Jones.

The forward is a player who Real Madrid have looked at, but his price tag appears to be a sticking point for the Spanish giants.

Chelsea transfer news — Kai Havertz

According to 90min, Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Havertz because of Chelsea's asking price.

The outlet states that the west London club want to recoup the money they spent on the 23-year-old back in 2020.

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £75m.

Carlo Ancelotti is in need of some attacking reinforcements after losing Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. However, with Havertz not being a natural number nine, he's unlikely to be Real Madrid's priority in this transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Kai Havertz and Mauricio Pochettino?

Jones thinks Pochettino would welcome Havertz remaining at Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the priority for both is an out-and-out nine, so Havertz doesn't quite fit that.

"And if they have to go and spend huge amounts of money in that position, it might mean that Havertz ends up staying at Chelsea because there's no one else really in for him. If that's the case, then Pochettino will embrace that."

How could Mauricio Pochettino use Kai Havertz at Chelsea next season?

Pochettino has often used a 4-2-3-1 formation in his career. With that in mind, if Havertz does stay at Stamford Bridge, he could play in the number 10 role just behind the striker.

Of course, Chelsea fans will probably be expecting to see Christopher Nkunku, who's set to join the Blues this summer, play there. The Frenchman has had another excellent campaign for RB Leipzig, scoring 23 goals in all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

However, it's probably the best position for Havertz, who just isn't prolific enough to lead the line. As per WhoScored, the Germany international only managed to score seven goals in 35 Premier League outings this season.

If Nkunku can transfer his Leipzig form over to Chelsea, though, he's going to be a nailed on starter under Pochettino. It could see Havertz have to play deputy to the France forward so, from his perspective, now could be a good time to depart. But for that to happen, it seems like his employers are going to have to reduce their asking price for him.