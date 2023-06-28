Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino would love to sign Lautaro Martínez on top of Nicolas Jackson, believes journalist Paul Brown.

The Blues are close to landing the latter to strengthen their forward line, but Brown thinks Pochettino wants to add a more proven forward to his squad as well.

Chelsea transfer news — Lautaro Martínez and Nicolas Jackson

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have been looking at Martínez.

According to Football Insider, the Inter Milan striker could cost the west London club £60m if they decide to sign him this summer.

While Chelsea do seem to be interested in Martínez, their focus has been on Jackson.

As per multiple outlets, including the Evening Standard, the 22-year-old has completed his medical ahead of his move from Villarreal.

What has Paul Brown said about Lautaro Martínez, Nicolas Jackson and Mauricio Pochettino?

Brown has suggested that Chelsea and Pochettino could move for another No.9 like Martínez after they land Jackson.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think if Chelsea manage to generate enough money from sales, they will try and sign another striker. With [Christopher] Nkunku coming in, I think a lot of people thought he might be the striker, but I don't really feel that he's a striker.

"So it will be interesting because that would be potentially three new forwards and a whole new look to the frontline at Chelsea if they were to go for another striker after Jackson. But I think ideally Pochettino would love to have a proven guy like Lautaro come in."

Who will start in attack for Chelsea next season?

Pochettino has used a 4-2-3-1 formation often in his career, as shown on Transfermarkt, so Chelsea could play with four attackers in the 2023/24 campaign.

If the Blues do go on to sign Martínez, you would expect a forward of his calibre to lead the line for them, while Jackson provides cover.

Behind the Argentine, Nkunku will surely get the nod after arriving from RB Leipzig in a huge £52m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

As for the wide positions, Pochettino may opt for the experience of Raheem Sterling, while Mykhailo Mudryk, another big-money signing at Stamford Bridge, is an option for the opposite flank.

Chelsea did not score enough goals last season, registering just 38 in the Premier League (via WhoScored). But with the right combination in attack, that should change next term.