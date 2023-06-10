Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino would prefer for Kalidou Koulibaly to stay at Stamford Bridge, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The defender only joined the Blues last summer but is already being linked with a move away from west London after a difficult season.

Chelsea transfer news — Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Italian outlet la Repubblica (via FCInterNews), Chelsea are ready to offer Koulibaly to Inter Milan in a deal for André Onana.

Last month, journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues are "seriously interested" in signing the goalkeeper this summer.

Whether Inter would be willing to accept an offer that would see Koulibaly head in the other direction, though, remains to be seen.

Chelsea bought the 31-year-old from Napoli in a deal worth around £33m, as reported by Sky Sports. Spotrac claims that he's earning £295,000 a week in west London.

What has Dean Jones said about Kalidou Koulibaly and Mauricio Pochettino?

Jones thinks Pochettino's preference is for Koulibaly to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I think Pochettino would prefer him to stay, and I think that the club's stance is that they looked at this guy for a long time, they invested in it and they were confident they'd made a really good transfer and the first year hasn't gone brilliantly."

How did Kalidou Koulibaly perform this season?

The 2022/23 campaign didn't go to plan for Koulibaly. Much was expected of the Senegalese centre-back, who arrived at Chelsea to replace Antonio Rüdiger.

During his time at Napoli, he was easily one of the best central defenders in Serie A. "He really is remarkable," his former manager Luciano Spalletti told DAZN (via Football Italia) back in 2021.

"He always adds those two or three notches more than anyone else. He’s an extraordinary leader and a great man. We are what we do, not what we say."

However, Koulibaly hasn't been able to transfer his Serie A form to the Premier League. As per Transfermarkt, he only managed to make 20 top-flight starts this season and was sent off in only his third game, a 3-0 loss away at Leeds United.

With all of that being said, it was only the Senegal international's first campaign in England. Maybe next term could be different now that he's had time to adapt.

Still, with Pochettino having some good central defensive options at his disposal, the likes of Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana, the former Napoli man has to raise his game if he wants a place in his new boss' starting XI.