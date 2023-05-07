Chelsea manager target Mauricio Pochettino will use a lot of young players at Stamford Bridge next season, believes journalist Paul Brown.

The Blues are thought to be close to naming the Argentine as Graham Potter's permanent successor, and Brown is expecting him to build a team that is capable of exciting supporters.

Chelsea manager news — Mauricio Pochettino

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali met in Los Angeles last weekend to discuss Pochettino taking over the west London club.

The outlet states that the 51-year-old is expected to be in the Stamford Bridge dugout, which is currently being occupied by Frank Lampard, next term.

The former midfielder's return to Chelsea has been a miserable one. His side's 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Tuesday made it six consecutive losses in charge before their win versus Bournemouth.

With the Blues not snapping Pochettino up straight away, you now have to question whether sacking Potter last month was the right decision.

What has Paul Brown said about Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

This season has been a complete disaster for Chelsea, but Brown thinks Pochettino could bring excitement to Stamford Bridge in the next one.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "With Pochettino, I think he works best when he has a squad full of young, hungry, talented players who will work for him, listen and play to the system. I think that's possible at Chelsea. It's just that they have a lot of older, more experienced players with slightly bigger egos who have been around and won stuff as well.

"But I think you will see Pochettino use a lot of the younger players because they're the ones who he can work with and mould and really build a system around. So I think that could be quite exciting for Chelsea."

Which young players could Mauricio Pochettino turn to next season?

A few names instantly come to mind. Noni Madueke was brought to Chelsea in January and showed what he can do in the defeat at the Emirates after scoring his side's consolation goal. He's one wide option for the former Tottenham boss.

There's also Levi Colwill and Ian Maatsen, who's had an excellent campaign with Burnley, helping the Clarets to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was recently named in the Championship Team of the Season alongside a few of his team-mates and could be a great left-back option for his parent club next term.