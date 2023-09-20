Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to deliver results because of one key reason, journalist Paul Brown explained to GIVEMESPORT during an interview.

The two-time European champions don't appear to have had a change in fortunes following a disappointing campaign last time around, despite Todd Boehly and Co. having sanctioned plenty of big-money signings in the summer window.

Chelsea latest news

Appointed with hopes of being the man to turn the tide at Stamford Bridge, it's been much of the same for Pochettino so far this season, as the Blues have once again struggled for form. A dismal showing away to Bournemouth last time around marked the fourth time in five Premier League matches this term they've failed to take three points.

As of now, their only victory of the league campaign came against newly-promoted and already struggling Luton Town, with Chelsea supporters already starting to feel disgruntled. Vice-captain Ben Chilwell - who was incidentally benched for the match at the Vitality Stadium - was on the receiving end of jeers and boos from the travelling Chelsea fans following the goalless draw.

Unhappy with what they've seen during Pochettino's short tenure so far, there is a fear that the leading pack could pull away from Chelsea sooner rather than later, should results remain as they are. League leaders Manchester City are already 10 points clear of the west Londoners, while Chelsea currently find themselves eight points off the top four places.

With work for Pochettino and his backroom staff to do, the Argentine manager is already starting to feel the heat.

What has Paul Brown said about Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT on Chelsea's current predicament, journalist Brown admitted that the pressure is beginning to build on top of Pochettino, but claimed the former Tottenham Hotspur manager should be cut some slack because of the current injury crisis at the club.

On the state of play at Stamford Bridge, the reliable reporter said:

“At first glance, the Chelsea squad doesn't look terribly strong when you take a look at the bench and consider all the money they've spent, but you do have to remember that they have a huge injury crisis really at the moment.“They're missing quite a lot of players and Pochettino has made it clear that it's not easy for him because he is basically missing so many bodies. He said he really only had 14 or 15 to choose from before this game. That's a situation that you hope gets better quickly."I still think Chelsea should be doing better than are after the investment that they made and that's already putting pressure on the manager and causing some disquiet among fans. But I don't think you can look at their squad and blame the manager for that. I think he just needs players back.”

What has Mauricio Pochettino said about Chelsea's current injuries?

It has been a testing time for Pochettino, but many will still look at Chelsea's squad and think they have enough to get past the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth - two sides they've dropped points to in recent weeks. Pochettino himself demanded his players offer more following Sunday's draw, telling reporters during the post-match press conference that his players have to do better.

On the current issues with his squad, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain manager said:

"With all the players, fit of course we can compete for everything but, why is it different for us? We lack luck with 12 players injured. We have three or four young guys, two keepers on the bench, am I going to cry? No, I accept and will continue. Bournemouth are a good team."One thing I am disappointed is they [the full-backs] try to go forward too much and create confusion to the offensive players and give the opponent chances to get chances (via GOAL)."

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Which Chelsea players are currently on the treatment table?

It is undeniable that Chelsea are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis, with a whole host of first-team regulars having been forced into the treatment room. That includes British record transfer signing Moises Caicedo, whose own start to life at Chelsea has been littered with problems - injuries being just one.

Elsewhere, captain Reece James is still recovering from a niggle he picked up earlier in the campaign, whereas newbies Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile are also unavailable right now. While Wesley Fofana, who joined the club last summer, will be forced to sit out until the new year, as his treatment for an ACL injury continues.