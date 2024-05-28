Highlights Enzo Maresca has been appointed as Chelsea's new head coach, taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite concerns over financial pressures, Chelsea are set to recruit players in three areas, according to reports.

Maresca's tactical preferences could see a new goalkeeper signed, while a new left-back and forward have also been targeted.

Following a relatively positive end to the season at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were plunged back into chaos following the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine had steered the Blues back into European competition, suffering just one loss in 15 games, so his exit by mutual consent came as a shock to many.

The search for his successor then began in earnest and, after a thorough examination of candidates, Chelsea have settled on Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as their new head coach. The Italian will sign a five-year deal with the west London club, but will be under pressure to perform immediately as they seek to build on the momentum started by Pochettino.

For that to happen, the Blues are reportedly set for a busy transfer window once again, having already spent north of £1 billion during Todd Boehly's tenure as owner. Despite the club being under financial pressure to sell players, hence the speculation around Conor Gallagher's future, John Percy of The Telegraph reports that discussions between Maresca and the club's sporting directors have focused on prioritising a new goalkeeper, left-back and forward.

So, with that in mind, how might Chelsea's squad look under their new head coach were they to land their transfer targets? Three new signings have been selected based on who the club have been linked with, with the five-time Premier League potentially taking on a very different look in 2024/25.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Club linked with James Trafford

Maresca set his Leicester team up in either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1, but he expects his full-backs to invert to bolster the midfield, while his goalkeeper is expected to be competent with his feet and help in build-up play. Neither Robert Sanchez or Dorde Petrovic convinced all fans they were long-term number ones, so the west London outfit could turn to an alternative.

One man who Chelsea have been linked with is Burnley's James Trafford. The Blues are reportedly eyeing a £20m for the relegated goalkeeper, despite his struggles for the Clarets last season which saw him dropped from the first team. However, Trafford did shine for England on the international stage, saving a last-minute penalty in the final of the Euros to help the Three Lions win the U21 European Championship, so he could yet show his true potential in a stronger Premier League team.

Reece James will likely play in the inverted right-back role as the club's captain, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill could form a monstrous centre-back partnership. All three players have suffered from injury issues in the past, but if fully fit, they will likely be first choice options.

At left-back Marc Cucurella shone for Pochettino in an inverted role and could keep his place, as Maresca plays a similar system, but with the club targeting a new face in that area, a move for Brest's Bradley Locko could be on the cards. Chelsea have added the £35m rated player to their shortlist, but with them unlikely to have three left-backs in the squad, a decision will need to be made on the futures of Ben Chilwell and Cucurella.

Midfield

Injured signing to play major role

Moving into the engine room, two of the midfield spots will likely pick themselves. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, two £100m signings, will both start as the more defensive-minded options of the two. The former began to find some form at the end of the 2023/24 season, even scoring from the halfway line against Bournemouth. Fernandez's season, however, ended early after the Argentine underwent surgery for a groin injury. Given that both players started alongside each other frequently under Pochettino, and how much they were signed for, both should play for Maresca.

The third spot is difficult to predict, though. Gallagher, despite captaining the team regularly, continues to be linked with a move away as Chelsea bid to ease financial pressures by selling academy graduates. As he may not be at the club much longer, he has been left out.

And while Cole Palmer could play centrally in a 4-2-3-1, Romeo Lavia could easily step into the role if Maresca plays a 4-3-3. Playing just 32 minutes of football since signing from Southampton, the Belgian worked closely with the Italian coach at Manchester City. He could, therefore, be perfectly equipped to hit the ground running - provided he stays injury-free, of course.

Wingers and Attack

New centre-forward targeted

With Lavia occupying one of the midfield spots, Cole Palmer will start on the right side. Another former City player who has past experience working with Maresca, the 22-year-old was Chelsea's most important player in 2023/24, scoring 27 goals in all competitions while providing 11 assists too. He will be integral to the incoming coach's plans.

On the left, Chelsea have a few options. Christopher Nkuknu played there after returning from injury at the end of the last term, while there is also the option of Mykhailo Mudryk. Both players have bags of potential, but given the Frenchman's experience, he will likely start. Fans will hope to see the best of him next season after an injury blighted first term at Stamford Bridge.

Up front, Nicolas Jackson endured a mixed campaign. Although he scored 14 league goals and assisted a further five, he was guilty of missing several chances which could have boosted his tally. Going off The Telegraph's report, Chelsea believe he can be upgraded on.

If they are to do so, one man who they are interested in is RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. A dangerous forward who netted 18 goals in all competitions, the talented 20-year-old could share the load with Jackson, or, take over entirely. But with Arsenal also an interested party, any deal for the Slovenian will be complicated.