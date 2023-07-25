Chelsea are currently undergoing a serious squad reconstruction under the new boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

Placing a plaster on a wound definitely isn’t the Argentine’s chosen method of change, and as such has overseen a colossal summer overhaul at Chelsea with 12 first-team players heading for the exit at Stamford Bridge already this summer, and several more likely to follow suit.

In an attempt to balance the books in the name of FFP and build a team in the image of the new manager, Todd Boehly has once again brandished the chequebook.

With the new season fast approaching, and the groundwork of pre-season commencing, Chelsea are readying themselves for the demands of another campaign in England’s top flight as they attempt to rectify the wrongs of last term’s dismal return of 44 points, having finished the 2022-23 season in 12th.

Kicking off their 2023-24 campaign with a huge litmus test against fellow top four contenders Liverpool, how could Pochettino's side line up for their first competitive fixture of the season?

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa’s Chelsea career has been a real mixed bag since his world-record transfer from Athletic Bilbao - from point-blank refusing to come off in the EFL Cup final and playing second-fiddle to Edouard Mendy, to reclaiming the number one spot last term.

There have been conflicting reports around the Spaniard’s future at the club, with some outlets reporting that Pochettino is expected to persevere with him between the sticks and others claiming the club are in the market for a new and improved shot-stopper.

RB: Reece James

Chelsea through and through, the exquisite right-back will be hoping the dawn of a new season brings him the injury luck that has evaded him in recent years.

Having already endured a total of 18 months worth of rehabilitation at just 23 years old, the England international constantly promises to be a crucial player for the Blues in years to come but often seems to have the rug pulled from under his feet.

Hopefully a clean bill of health sees James back to his best.

CB: Thiago Silva

At 38 years old, Thiago Silva is defying the inevitability of biological decline, with his exceptional performances even recognised by his peers, who voted him Players’ Player of the Season last term.

The Brazilian veteran is heading into his 18th year of professional football, and could be a superb ally for the young Levi Colwill alongside him, who still has plenty to learn.

CB: Levi Colwill

Fikayo Tomori, Ethan Ampadu, Marc Guehi, and Trevoh Chalobah are all Blues Academy graduates that have had a crack at the whip when it’s come to first-team proceedings, however, none of the aforementioned have quite cut the mustard.

Levi Colwill could be a name that bucks that trend of domestically sourced centre-backs failing to make the grade. Coming off the back of a European Championship-winning summer and a season on loan at Brighton, Colwill’s confidence will be sky-high, and that certainly bodes well for Chelsea who may want to blood their academy alumni with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Ampadu departing.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell enters the new campaign refreshed from a summer break, and with no new injury concerns at present, the England international looks to stake a claim for that left-back spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 XI.

With competition in the form of Dutchman Ian Maatsen, the ex-Leicester man will be eager to up his game in Chelsea’s pre-season fixtures.

CM: Moises Caicedo

In arguably one of the longest transfer sagas of the summer, Moises Caicedo has his bags packed and is ready to leave the Amex, but as yet his destination is still unknown.

The central defensive midfielder has been plying his trade regularly in England for just 18 months, but the ability displayed in his 43 appearances last term was enough to procure the admiration of several top clubs.

Chelsea have seen a £70m bid for Caicedo rejected with Brighton wanting to hit nine figures, but there's still plenty of time left in the transfer window to agree a deal.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

Despite Declan Rice's £105 million fee this summer, Enzo Fernandez's transfer to Chelsea remains the Premier League's record signing at £106 million.

The Argentinian World Cup winner will already have endeared himself to most of his native country following their historic win in Qatar, and he has the opportunity to make himself even more of a hero in the eyes of compatriot and new gaffer, Mauricio Pochettino who looks set to continue with him in the centre of the park next season.

CAM: Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian Mohammed Kudus is a player hot on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

The Ajax attacking midfielder enjoyed a career-best season last term and was irrepressible for large parts of the 2022-23 campaign, registering 18 goals and seven assists.

The expressive, forward-thinking midfielder is a joy to watch. His ability to locate pockets of space, and impact games through his direct running make him a terrifying prospect for even the most competent defenders. Pochettino has earmarked the 22-year-old as a transfer target this summer according to reports.

LW: Mykhaylo Mudryk

Swiped from under Arteta and Arsenal’s noses during the January transfer window, Chelsea landed the hotly-tipped Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89 million.

It’s fair to say the distinctive Ukrainian with his bleach-blonde hair, and inked-up skin got off to a frustrating start at Stamford Bridge.

The tricky left-winger is yet to score a goal in 17 appearances for the club, and at times, seemed somewhat overawed by the expectation placed on him as a by-product of such a hefty transfer fee.

RW: Christopher Nkunku

One of the first acquisitions of the summer was forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. Recruiting an out-and-out goalscorer was top of Chelsea’s agenda following last season’s forward-less debacle.

The Frenchman’s goalscoring record is immaculate; 95 goals in 294 career games, and a combined 161 G/A record could be exactly what the Blues need to start firing next term after scoring a derisory 38 goals last season.

The versatile forward can play across the front three, and at £51 million really has the potential to be one of the steals of the summer.

ST: Nicolas Jackson

Pochettino's focus on bringing in goalscorers didn't stop at Christopher Nkunku. Villareal's Nicolas Jackson was another name high on the Chelsea list, and his £30 million transfer signaled the Blues' second piece of summer business.

Scoring 12 goals, and chalking up 5 assists, the 22-year-old Senegalese international evidently has a lot of promise.