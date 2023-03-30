Chelsea could look to purchase a new number-one goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, amid speculation surrounding the futures of Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mendy and Kepa have both been linked with moves away from the club, as Graham Potter continues his rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Goalkeeper

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are likely to be active in the goalkeeper market this summer.

It's claimed that Potter and his backroom staff are unhappy with their current shot-stopping options and would be open to landing a reinforcement.

Kepa, who arrived from Athletic Club for a world-record £71.6 million in August 2019, has assumed the role as number-one so far under Potter.

That was after Mendy, who cost the Blues are more modest £22 million in September 2020, was dropped from his position as starting goalkeeper following Potter's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mendy has played just a handful of matches for Chelsea under Potter but is currently sat on the sideline having picked up a shoulder injury just before the turn of the year.

Whereas Kepa, who has featured 27 times for Chelsea this season, would argue his form has been admirable at least, with WhoScored ranking the Spanish shot-stopper as the club's fifth-best performer.

Now, it's believed that in the upcoming summer transfer window Chelsea will target a new number-one, with both Mendy and Kepa's futures at risk.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Chelsea's goalkeeper situation?

Recognising that Potter doesn't appear settled with his goalkeeper options, Sky Sports reporter Sheth explained to GIVEMESPORT that reinforcements are likely in that position.

On the current situation at Chelsea, Sheth said: "Now there's every chance that Graham Potter will look at his goalkeeping situation in the summer and we might not see either of them at the club in the future.

"That’s because Mendy came in as number-one under Thomas Tuchel, he got injured and then Kepa was brought back in. Now Mendy for one is going to want first-team football, you could see a departure on that front.”

Who might Chelsea target as a new goalkeeper?

Should the Blues chase after a new name between the sticks, The Evening Standard have tipped Brentford's David Raya to be on their shortlist.

It's claimed by the publication that Chelsea will rival Tottenham Hotspur for the Spaniard, who has impressed during his two seasons with Brentford.

Only Kepa himself sits above Raya in the list of Premier League goalkeepers with the strongest save percentage for the 2022/23 campaign (Fotmob).

Elsewhere, Raya's compatriot Robert Sanchez has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea said to be exploring a move for the Brighton number-one (Football Insider).