Graham Potter took a huge risk at the end of the Chelsea vs Leeds United game by taking off two attackers and replacing them with two midfielders, but reverting to a back three proved to be a wise decision.

Chelsea grinded out a 1-0 win at home to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, and despite mainly bossing the game for the majority of it, his second half substitutions ran the risk of throwing the three points away.

You can understand why he did it. His Chelsea job is under threat, and he desperately wanted to see the game out and collect all three points, which they badly needed. But in the end, they invited pressure from Leeds by parking the bus and there was some very tense moments late on as Leeds knocked hard on the door to try and grab an equaliser.

But in the end, Chelsea won the game and essentially that is all that matters. Potter made a good decision to revert to a back three once again due to a lack of a true defensive midfielder in his squad, and trying to get the best out of players such as Ben Chilwell and Enzo Fernandez, who were both excellent. Wesley Fofana was also fantastic in a wide centre-back role, something that seems to suit him. So there were many positives in the formation change, and Potter deserves some props for seeing that and changing it.

Is Graham Potter safe now?

Before the game the pressure was being felt, and it was being billed as a must-win for Potter if he wanted to stay in his job. The next test is right around the corner and comes against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, another game that has been spoken about as a must-win for Potter to continue as Chelsea boss. Potter will certainly still remain under pressure despite getting an important win against Leeds, and it still very much feels a bit game-by-game. But will the Chelsea owners be as cut-throat to sack him if they go out the UCL this week? Time will tell. I certainly wouldn't say he is fully safe again yet, despite the owners' determination to want to stick with their manager choice.

The players have continued to come out and publicly back Potter, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek the latest one this week.

“We definitely owe it to the manager," Loftus-Cheek said. "He is obviously a fantastic manager, no can argue against that after what he has done with Brighton and other things. We have massive respect for the manager. The way he has been sitting in front of the media with us in this poor form. And he has stuck up for us players. So we owe it to the manager to perform as best we can on the pitch and turn things around.”

I understand the players are still behind Potter and there is a collective desire to turn things around from them all. Naturally there will be some unhappy players because they are not playing due to the squad size, and also heads will drop during a tough spell like this. But the players appreciate Potter refusing to throw them under the bus, as well as having an open door policy at Cobham where he takes time to speak to the players individually and get to know them on a human level as well as a professional level.

Mason Mount future latest

Mason Mount was missing through injury on Saturday, and his current situation is a little up in the air. Contract talks have stopped, for now, so that both the club and the player can concentrate on playing and getting Chelsea out of the tough spot they are in.

It’s been rather up and down. Quite recently I was told there was optimism he would sign and extend. But that confidence didn’t last long and I was soon being told that it was now not looking good.

I do know that Mount’s party are not asking for £300k-a-week, as some rumours have claimed. Mount is asking for what he thinks he deserves in terms of worth. But it is not anything that is deemed unreasonable. The main sticking point has always been the length of contract, as far as I understand, and Mount is not keen to be tied to a long-term deal.

There will be other elements in play as well, such as how the wages will be paid in terms of bonuses and targets. For example, Chelsea have Champions League qualification clauses in a lot of their new deals, meaning that players will not earn their full salary if targets like this are not met. There will also be bonuses for data such as goals, assists, etc.

So the Mount deal is not straightforward and will not be for just one or two reasons, there will be many elements coming in to play.

Mount’s current form this season is obviously not helping things in more ways than one, even though the club value him and want him to stay. Mount ultimately wants to stay at Chelsea as well, but when things are so far apart like this then there is no point in continuing talks unless either party is prepared to try and meet halfway. At the moment there isn't a lot of confidence that this will get done, but things can change once they resume talks.

Liverpool are very keen and so are other clubs. Is this interest turning his head? It’s plausible. But I personally feel it is more about getting the exact terms that they want right now.

Finally, Chelsea are still planning their summer transfer activity, and there are targets being looked at across a few areas on the pitch, most notably up top in the striker department, and in midfield. The club have stepped up scouting missions of late in a number of different countries and they are watching a host of players, particularly honing in on strikers, which has become a priority now for the summer.