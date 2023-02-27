Romelu Lukaku is set to come back into the picture when Chelsea refocus on their No.9 troubles at the end of this season.

The Blues are crying out for a goalscorer at a time when they already own one of the most proven hitmen in the game - yet he is currently out on loan recapturing form for Inter Milan instead having scored twice in the last 10 days against Udinese in Serie A and FC Porto in the Champions League.

Chelsea latest - Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku was let out after a second difficult stint at Stamford Bridge, on the back of a £97.5million transfer that failed to take off having scored 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season, with just eight of those coming in the Premier League as per Transfermarkt.

It is understood Graham Potter had conversations in January about the prospect of bringing him back into the frame and would be open to looking at it seriously in the summer when they talk about his future.

Lukaku is enjoying life in Italy and does have a desire to stay with Inter Milan if a move can be ironed out. However, Chelsea’s lack of goal threat has been telling at a time when they have managed just one goal in six games and Lukaku has the potential to solve such a problem.

Measuring Lukaku’s future at Chelsea will go hand-in-hand with the pending arrival of Christopher Nkunku and a decision on whether to make an offer to sign Joao Felix permanently from Atletico Madrid.

Nkunku is seen as a player who has the capability to play through the middle, even though that was not the expectation when talks accelerated over a move from RB Leipzig that is due to be announced this summer.

Graham Potter future latest

These are very strange times in West London as boss Potter is currently trying to hang on to his job at Chelsea and upcoming matches will determine whether he is able to steer them back on course following three successive defeats against Borussia Dortmund, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in which they have failed to score a goal.

Chelsea face Leeds, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester, Everton and Aston Villa in a spell of games that must see the club put an end to form that has seen one win from their last 11 games, with the game against Dortmund particularly important seeing as though it looks as they will fall short of a top-four finish in the Premier League.