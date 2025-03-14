Chelsea have pre-agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda. The 17-year-old will remain with the Primeira Liga side next season and then move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026.

Quenda has signed a seven-year contract with the option of a further 12 months and has already undergone a medical ahead of his switch to the Blues. Chelsea will pay a fee of close to €50million (£42million) for his services, but he will be loaned back to the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the 2025/26 campaign before embarking on a fresh challenge in west London.

Manchester United were also pursuing Quenda, a player head coach Ruben Amorim knows well and deployed as a wing-back. But Chelsea were able to move quickly to secure his signature and, in doing so, add an attacking option capable of playing on both flanks.

It is understood that Chelsea view Quenda as a winger and the player prefers the freedom to play in an advanced role and switch sides.

Quenda has made 43 appearances for Sporting in all competitions this season, scoring twice, and he will stay in the Portuguese capital for the entirety of next term before being an option for Blues head coach Enzo Maresca.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox