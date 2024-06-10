Highlights Chelsea are keeping an eye on Julian Alvarez amid rumours of an £80m Manchester City exit.

Their main transfer interest, however, is Benjamin Sesko and personal terms have been offered.

Sesko is set to make a decision before Euro 2024, and Chelsea are waiting for his response.

Chelsea are currently monitoring the situation of Julian Alvarez but he is not seen as a priority for the club right now with Benjamin Sesko preferred, GIVEMESPORT sources understand.

Recent reports have suggested that the Manchester City striker could be on the move this summer. Indeed, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and the Blues have all be linked with the player this summer.

It's understood that a fee in the region of £80m could be required to take the World Cup winner away from the Etihad. However, while Chelsea are keeping an eye on the winger's status with tentative interest, he is not high up on their list of transfer priorities.

Chelsea's interest in Alvarez

Man City ace not a priority

The Argentine has scored 20 goals and picked up nine assists in 67 Premier League outings since arriving in Manchester shortly before the 2022/23 season. He won the English top flight in his debut campaign and then followed that up with another title in 2023/24.

With that in mind, should the 24-year-old genuinely be on the market, it will come as no surprise to see Chelsea keeping tabs on his situation. But Enzo Maresca's new side appear to have interest in a different option.

That's not to say Chelsea don't like Alvarez, they are thought to appreciate the player, but at the moment their interest is only small.

Sesko the Main Target

Personal terms offer on the table

It's understood that the priority is very much Sesko for the time being. With just four days to go until the transfer market opens (14 June), the Blues are still awaiting his response after putting a personal terms offer on the table for the "special talent".

Sesko has indicated he will decide before Euro 2024 starts (also June 14), with the Slovenian striker set to star at the summer tournament. His nation will take on Denmark for their opening game of the European Championships on 16 June.

Sesko vs Alvarez in 2023/24 Club Stats Sesko Alvarez Games 42 54 Goals 18 19 Assists 2 13 Minutes 2,056 3,479

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals for RB Leipzig in all competitions and has understandably caught the eye of many top teams across Europe. Notably, Arsenal are believed to be keen on the striker, while Manchester United have also been linked.

With a £55m release clause, the situation appears to be fairly simple. In theory, if Chelsea can convince him to join them ahead of the other Premier League rivals, a deal could be wrapped up fairly quickly.

It remains to be seen as to how Sesko and his representatives react to the personal terms made by the west London outfit. There is also a chance he will remain at RB Leipzig, who have offered him a contract extension.

That cheaper fee of £55m would make him more attainable than the £80m-rated Alvarez, which may go some way to explaining why the Slovenian is viewed as the better option right now. The Man City man also pulls in £130k per week right now, while Sesko makes something closer to £57k per week.

