Having recently completed the signing of Moises Caicedo and with Romeo Lavia on the way, Chelsea have now spent a staggering £1bn in the three transfer windows since Todd Boehly bought the club last May.

The Blues have shown a willingness to splash the cash, with more than a handful of names coming through the doors. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Nicholas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk have all joined the side, with the club adding plenty of talent.

The question is, though, with Chelsea adding £1bn worth of talent to the team, just how many of the club's players would get into Manchester City's side right now? With the Premier League champions boasting one of the deepest squads in the world, there's some tough competition. Surely they signed some players capable of breaking into the team, though. Right?

Well, let's find out. Here's our verdict on how many Chelsea players would make it into the strongest possible City XI.

GK - Ederson

While Robert Sanchez is more than a serviceable goalkeeper and is a decent buy for Chelsea, he's not close to Ederson's level right now and the Brazilian's space in the City side would be more than comfortable.

The shot-stopper transformed Pep Guardiola's side, and it would take something special to remove him from the club's starting XI, and that's not quite Sanchez.

RB - Reece James

Reece James is considered one of the very best right-backs in the world and while Kyle Walker is class, we reckon James would just usurp him in the City squad if he joined the club.

James is one of the most talented defenders in football and while Walker has been more than impressive for the Premier League champions since joining from Tottenham Hotspur, his best days are behind him, while the Chelsea man will just keep getting better.

CB - Ruben Dias

It's hard to imagine any centre-backs in the world would be able to replace Ruben Dias in the City lineup right now, and there certainly isn't a defender at Chelsea that can stamp that claim.

Having arrived at the club in 2019, the Portuguese star has been nothing but a major success in England. It's no surprise they've had some of their most successful seasons in recent memory following his arrival. While Levi Colwill has been promising and there's no denying that Thiago Silva is an all-time great, neither is up to the task of filling the sizeable hole that Dias' absence would leave in the City back line.

CB - Manuel Akanji

No one could have seen Manuel Akanji being quite as big a hit at City as he has gone on to be. It was largely understood he was being brought to the team to add depth to the side, but he's since become a regular in the starting lineup.

The 28-year-old was a standout performer last season, and there's no one currently at Chelsea that would get into the City side over him, considering his recent form.

Even if you didn't pick Akanji, next in line would undoubtedly be John Stones, who has been outstanding for City in recent times.

LB - Josko Gvardiol

Off the back of his performances for RB Leipzig, Josko Gvardiol is one of the most highly regarded young defenders in the world. His move to City has significantly strengthened the club's already sensational defence. Naturally a centre-back, the 21-year-old can also play at left-back, which is where he'll likely spend the majority of his time at the Etihad.

Ben Chilwell is a great full-back and one of England's best, but he's struggled to replicate the form he once showed at Leicester City, and with Gvardiol being brought in for such a large fee, there's no way he is replaced by the Chelsea man.

CM - Rodri

Often underrated to the casual fan, Rodri is one of the most important players in the City team, and there's no way they'd operate as smoothly as they have without him.

A true engine in the middle of the park, the Spaniard is on another level right now, and there are not many midfielders in the world who could do what he does for City. With that being said, no one at Chelsea can do so.

CM - Enzo Fernandez

Throughout a really dark and tough season for Chelsea last season, the arrival of Enzo Fernandez in January and his subsequent performances over the second half of the campaign was a rare silver lining for the club.

The midfielder slotted into the midfield for the Blues like a glove and his ability to go forward and create for the offense is second to none. While Mateo Kovacic was a decent purchase for City and is an impressive talent, there's a reason Chelsea were willing to let him go to their Premier League rivals and that was largely down to the emergence of Fernandez in the midfield at Stamford Bridge, so he gets in here.

RW - Phil Foden

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden grins whilst placing a thumbs up to the Etihad Stadium crowd during a Premier League match on a rainy day in Manchester.

One of the brightest English talents in years, Phil Foden's career has been an interesting one. Among such a stacked squad, his output hasn't been as prolific as it could have been elsewhere, but there's no denying he's still one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

Chelsea's attack is currently a puzzle, with it unclear who fits where and there's no one in the team right now that could reasonably replace Foden and actually improve the Cityzens.

AM - Kevin De Bruyne

While he may be out for the foreseeable future, there is still no attacking midfielder in the world that is better than Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has been nothing short of immense over his City career and, when all is said and done, he could retire as the club's greatest-ever player.

There's no denying that the club will likely handle his absence just fine, the perks of having such a stacked squad, but they are undoubtedly better with him in the team and there's no attacking midfielder in the world who could replace him and actually make City a better team. With that said, while Christopher Nkunku is a bright talent and will surely improve Chelsea once he's fit, he's still not quite up to the task of replacing De Bruyne.

LW - Jack Grealish

After a slow start to his time at City, Jack Grealish has emerged as one of the club's best forwards, and it's hard to imagine any Chelsea player being able to take his place.

Considering one of the Blues' major issues last season was their disappointing efforts up front, there's no one in the team who is quite on par with the Englishman right now, and as such his spot would be safe.

ST - Erling Haaland

This should really require no explanation whatsoever. From seemingly his very first professional game of football, Erling Haaland has been scoring goals at an absurd rate, and there's no forward on the planet who's scoring at his level.

Having already broken the Premier League record for most goals in a season in his debut campaign, it's fair to assume that every football club in the world would take the Norwegian in a heartbeat. Of course, Jackson may be a big success for Chelsea and 20 goals this year would be massive for the club. However, it's still likely going to be less than half of what Haaland gets.

There's no one in the world that usurps him right now.