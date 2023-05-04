Chelsea’s season, it’s fair to say, has been nothing short of a complete disaster.

Big things were expected from the Blues after they spent a record-breaking £255.3 million on eight players last summer.

Thomas Tuchel was the coach responsible for bedding in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.

One of Europe’s most respected managers, the German had been in charge at Stamford Bridge since replacing Frank Lampard in January 2021 and led the club to only their second ever Champions League title at the end of his first season in west London.

Tuchel also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his 20-month spell before being unceremoniously sacked in September 2022.

On Todd Boehly’s 100th day as Chelsea owner, Tuchel was relieved of his duties following a 1- 0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Premier League table when Chelsea sacked Tuchel

At the time, Chelsea were sixth in the Premier League table with three wins (against Everton, Leicester City and West Ham), one draw (against Tottenham) and two defeats (against Leeds United and Southampton).

Arsenal and Manchester City were only five and four points above them, respectively.

Brighton were also above Chelsea in the table - and it was the Seagulls’ manager at the time, Graham Potter, who Boehly and his colleagues decided to appoint as Tuchel’s replacement.

While Potter managed to get a tune from his new players during his first few weeks in the job, things quickly unravelled following a 4-1 defeat against his former employers on October 29.

With the club struggling, Boehly reacted by spending an eye-watering £323 million in January, bringing in a handful of players including Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk for a combined £195.3 million.

But results failed to improve under Potter, who was sacked in April after just seven months in the hot seat.

Lampard then returned as interim manager, with aspirations of landing the job on a permanent basis for a second time.

However, the legendary midfielder’s decision to accept Boehly’s call has backfired in quite spectacular fashion.

Lampard has lost all of six games at the time of writing since returning to Stamford Bridge. There’s even an outside chance that the Blues will be relegated to the Championship unless they start picking up points.

Premier League table since Chelsea sacked Tuchel

The Premier League table since Tuchel was sacked makes for eye-opening reading for Chelsea and their supporters.

Of their 27 fixtures, Chelsea have won seven, drawn eight and lost 12 games, with a goal difference of minus six.

Only four teams have generated fewer points during that time: Southampton, Leeds, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

That’s not far off relegation form.

Remember: Chelsea were sixth in the table when Tuchel, who is now in charge of Bayern Munich, was dismissed.

It may have been Boehly’s most costly mistake.