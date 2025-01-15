Chelsea are reportedly in talks with the Premier League, in order to avoid a damning points' deduction, over a financial settlement to alleviate secret payments relating to transfers while under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

A Todd Boehly-led consortium paid £4.25 billion to take over the west London-based outfit in late May 2022 after Abrahmovich put them up for sale following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That was before sanctions were imposed by the British government.

The American billionaire, alongside Clearlake Capital, has not been afraid to splash the cash since his arrival but currently finds himself in a sticky situation regarding transfers that happened before his arrival – and he’s hoping to pay the Premier League to avoid consequences.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Boehly and Clearlake Capital have spent north of £1 billion on transfer dealings since they took over from Abramovich in 2022.

Back in October 2023, The Times revealed that Chelsea were under investigation by Premier League chiefs over an alleged irregularity in payments in regard to the additions of both Willian and Samuel Eto’o – the signatures of whom were both secured in 2013.

Payments in relation to Eden Hazard’s switch from Lille in 2012 were also being scrutinised, the report suggested. As lined out in the in-depth report, such 'secret payments' are usually aligned with tough repercussions such as a points' deduction.

Rather than facing a season-changing sanction – such as the aforementioned potential points deduction – the club’s boardroom bosses are in talks over sorting out a financial settlement as the new owners only found out about the payments during the takeover process.

They suggested that, upon their discovery, both the Premier League and UEFA were notified of the odd financial patterns, all of which were green lit by Abramovich and the capital club’s former ownership.

According to The Times, the outcome of the discussion is expected to be known before the end of March 2025, while the Blues – five-time winners of the Premier League – are confident that an agreement, one similar to the £8.6 million settlement made with Uefa in July 2023, can be found.

Because Chelsea argue that breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations were overseen under different ownership and that such irregularities would have remained unearthed if it wasn’t for the new owners' due diligence, they are hoping a financial settlement will be the result of the investigation.

The English top flight’s regulations allow space for a “sanction agreement” to be made between its board and each of the 20 clubs, but that must be ratified by the league’s Judicial Panel before any payment is made and the case can be subsequently dropped.