Chelsea see Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a “dream target” ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues boss Graham Potter is likely to search for the addition of a world-class centre-forward ahead of the beginning of next season.

Chelsea transfer news – Victor Osimhen

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are readying a £100m bid in an attempt to secure the signature of Osimhen in west London this summer.

The same publication says that Potter is looking to add a more natural centre-forward to his side next season, and the club could flex their financial muscle, with qualification for next season’s Champions League looking highly unlikely at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, sources in Italy have suggested that the Serie A champions-elect have slapped a £150m price tag on Osimhen’s head to wade off interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Phillips has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues have a growing interest in the 24-year-old amongst several other strikers ahead of the summer.

But the journalist has also stated that Chelsea have other areas of the pitch for which they need to sign players and that multiple clubs will be interested in Osimhen’s services this year.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea and Osimhen?

When speaking about the potential of Osimhen signing for Chelsea, Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “The club see him as a dream target.

“He might end up being too expensive for Chelsea, and they have other areas on the pitch that they are targeting and looking at.

“There have been some crazy fees spoken about for Osimhen at the moment, and he's going to have a lot of clubs interested in signing him.”

Would Osimhen be a good signing for Chelsea?

Osimhen – who has been described as a “beast” by pundit Owen Hargreaves – has been in excellent form this season and looks destined to make the switch to one of European football’s powerhouses in the coming years.

The Nigeria international has hit the back of the net 25 times whilst providing five assists in 29 appearances for the Naples outfit this term, as the Italian giants look set to secure their first league title since a Diego Maradona-led outfit achieved the same feat in 1990.

The 6 foot 1 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals scored per 90 minutes (0.91) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it’s no surprise why Osimhen is one of the hottest properties in world football right now, and Todd Boehly will hope that his financial strength will enable him to pull off what would look to be a marquee signing this summer.