Chelsea will look to sell promising youngster Omari Hutchinson this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The prospect came through the Blues academy. Having joined in 2008, he spent four years with the side, before spending time with Charlton Athletic and Arsenal's youth teams too, before returning to Chelsea in 2022.

Last year was a real breakout campaign for him, as he spent a year on loan at Ipswich Town in the Championship. The attacking midfield thrived with the Tractor Boys, scoring 11 times in 48 appearances for the club as they earned promotion to the Premier League and returned to the top flight for the first time in over two decades.

Hutchinson's Form Hasn't Convinced Chelsea

They are open to selling him

Despite his impressive showing for Ipswich, Hutchinson is no closer to forcing himself into Chelsea's first-team plans and they're actually looking to move him on permanently this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, they aren't interested in loaning the 20-year-old out again ahead of next season but instead are open to selling him instead.

With Enzo Maresca being appointed the first-team manager, the former Leicester City boss has a number of targets already identified for the transfer window. After a poor couple of years, there's plenty of work needed to be done with the Chelsea squad, but Hutchinson isn't someone that the club considers worth keeping around. Instead, they're open to selling him this summer and there are a number of clubs already interested.

Stuttgart are Favourites to Sign Hutchinson

They're far from the only team interested

While Chelsea aren't interested in loaning Hutchinson out this summer, there's no shortage of clubs willing to take him off their hands on a permanent deal. Bundesliga side Stuttgart are currently considered the favourites to land his signature, according to Romano, but they're far from the only team interested in taking the youngster off of the Blues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omari Hutchinson had 16 goal contributions in 48 games for Ipswich in the 2023/24 season

Ajax and Feyenoord are both keen on the youngster, while there are said to be a number of different Premier League teams also considering pursuing him. At 20 years old, and coming off of the back of a stellar campaign with Ipswich, £30m for his services could prove to be a very good deal for whoever lands him.

