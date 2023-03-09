Chelsea star Mason Mount could push for a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking midfielder no longer looks to be an automatic starter and is out of contract next year.

Chelsea transfer news — Mason Mount

TalkSPORT recently claimed that Liverpool are confident that they can sign Mount when the transfer window opens.

The 24-year-old putting pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge is starting to look unlikely, with Football Insider reporting last month that an extension is far off.

He hasn't made too many starts of late, being named on the bench for games against Tottenham and West Ham, as per Transfermarkt.

Considering all of the above, Chelsea and Mount could soon have a big decision to make.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Mason Mount's Chelsea future?

If Mount can't win his spot back in Graham Potter's team, O'Rourke thinks it could see him demand a transfer in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The longer he's out of that team, it might push Mason Mount to force that move and look for a move elsewhere, as I'm sure he's frustrated at not playing regularly. But we know what fans are like.

"If the team's doing well, there won't be too many people questioning a potential departure of a player. But if things aren't going well and Chelsea continue to struggle, it might increase the pressure on Todd Boehly for letting him go."

Will Mason Mount push for a move in the summer?

If he doesn't reclaim his place in the side, it wouldn't be a surprise. Mount will probably feel that he's too good to be a bench player, which is understandable.

While the 24-year-old may not be in the best form right now, he really showed his worth last season and what he's capable of.

In 32 Premier League appearances, Mount scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists, helping him to earn a WhoScored rating of 7.19, which was one of the highest in Chelsea's squad.

Even if he does win his spot back, though, there's still a good chance that he leaves west London in the summer because of his contract situation.

The Blues will not want to lose the England international, who is valued at around £67m by Transfermarkt, on a free. So if he doesn't sign a new deal, it wouldn't be a shock if a sale was sanctioned.