Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has endured a difficult season with some of the supporters at Stamford Bridge voicing their frustration with his recent performances, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the England international wants to stay at the club, with the west London outfit happy with their current crop of attackers.

Since his move to Chelsea, Sterling hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him and certainly hasn't been able to match the production we saw during his time at Manchester City. The former Liverpool forward is one of the more experienced heads in the squad which is valuable to Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentinian manager will want to see more on the pitch.

There's been reported interest in Sterling from Saudi Arabia, and as he reaches the latter stages of his career, not many would blame him for being tempted by the riches on offer.

Sterling Going Through Difficult Spell at Chelsea

Sterling has struggled to make a significant impact across the whole season for Chelsea, his recent performance in an FA Cup clash with Leicester City was particularly scrutinised by the Stamford Bridge faithful. The English forward, despite producing an assist, didn't have the best of games, and the fanbase booed him off the pitch when Pochettino decided to substitute him.

Chelsea forked out a hefty £50m to prise Sterling away from Manchester City back in 2022, and the Blues might feel that they haven't had a positive return on their investment so far. Although the 29-year-old shows sheer class in glimpses, his consistency has been a problem for the west London club throughout his tenure.

Raheem Sterling - 2023/24 Premier League stats vs Chelsea squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.83 4th Goals 6 3rd Assists 3 =4th Shots per game 1.7 3rd Man of the Match awards 2 =1st Dribbles per game 1.6 1st Fouled per game 1.5 =1st Dispossessed per game 1.5 2nd Correct as of 26/03/2024

Sterling has been fairly productive in front of goal, but his overall performances have left a lot to be desired. In reality, it hasn't been a complete disaster, but the Chelsea supporters are frustrated with how their club is performing on the whole, and a specific display by Sterling against Leicester has taken the brunt of it.

Reports have suggested that the Kingston-born attacker rejected an 'eye-watering' amount of money from Saudi Arabia last summer to stay with the club. Sterling showed his commitment to the Blues by sticking around, which should earn him some credit from the fanbase.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has missed 10 big chances in the Premier League this season, the highest of any wide forward.

Ben Jacobs - Sterling Wants to Stay at Chelsea

Jacobs has suggested that Sterling 'relishes' the Chelsea project and would prefer to stay at the club, despite reported interest. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"My understanding is that Chelsea are generally happy with the sort of versatile, attack-minded players that they've got. On that left side, they are obviously also invested in Mykhailo Mudryk as well. So, some reports had suggested that Sterling would be sold to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal interested. My understanding is there's been no Saudi approach for this summer, and that Sterling doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia. There was one informal approach from Saudi Arabia last summer and Sterling respectfully but immediately said he wasn't interested and nothing came of it. Nothing's changed in Sterling's mind. He likes living in London. He relishes the Chelsea project and thinks that it will pay off sooner rather than later, and he wants to be a part of that. So there's no problem between Sterling and Chelsea. The challenge for Sterling is just to try and get the fan base back on side. And obviously, to do that, he has to start scoring."

Another Busy Summer Expected at Chelsea

Since Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, the American owner hasn't been afraid to splash the cash on new signings. The Chelsea squad has been completely transformed in recent years, but Boehly isn't expected to stop in terms of reinforcements. To balance the books, the west London outfit might need to offload some of their current stars if they want to continue spending.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that another busy summer transfer window is expected at Chelsea. The respected journalist believes there will be plenty of incoming and outgoings when the market opens once again later this year, and they might need to generate money first before bringing in new additions.

