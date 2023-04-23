Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling has endured a 'frustrating' season at Stamford Bridge, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Manchester City for £47.5 million last summer and has gone on to feature frequently in an inconsistent campaign for Frank Lampard's men.

Chelsea latest news - Raheem Sterling

Last weekend, Sterling was cheered off by some sections of the Chelsea crowd at Stamford Bridge when he was substituted off in his side's 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, as per The Daily Mail.

In midweek, Lampard dropped the England international for the Blues' Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, though he did make an appearance from the bench in a match that the visitors won 2-0 on the night, as per BBC Sport.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT about Sterling's impact since arriving in west London, saying: "He's been poor, very poor. There are no two ways about it. Chelsea fans are getting very frustrated with his performances."

Across 2022/23, the former Manchester City attacker has made 32 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, notching seven goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Raheem Sterling?

Daily Express journalist Taylor thinks that Sterling has been a 'frustrating' player to watch at Chelsea this season.

Taylor told GMS: "Sterling, I find it so frustrating. He's played for three of the biggest clubs in England, yet you can't help but feel you're going to look back on his career and feel like he could have achieved more. But again, I'm not probably in a position to criticise these guys because they're still top-level footballers that I'm sure every team in the world would be happy to have in their team."

Has Raheem Sterling flattered to deceive at Chelsea?

Sterling certainly hasn't hit the heights of last season when he was at Manchester City, where he registered 17 goals and nine assists in 47 outings, as per Transfermarkt. However, Chelsea have been struggling collectively on the field and find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table, which might explain the 28-year-old's inconsistency since joining the club.

FBRef details that Sterling has excelled compared to his positional peers in the art of progressive carries across Europe's top five divisions, making 3.71 per 90 minutes over the last 365 days and ranking in the top 3% of forwards for this metric.

Moving forward, a new manager at Chelsea may be able to get the best out of Sterling and restore his confidence in 2023/24.