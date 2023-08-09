Chelsea star Raheem Sterling could be sold under a certain circumstance at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sterling hasn't enjoyed a positive start to life at the Premier League outfit, with talk of an exit starting to gather pace.

Chelsea transfer news - Raheem Sterling

In one of last summer's biggest transfer stories, Sterling swapped Premier League champions Manchester City for big-spenders Chelsea as part of a £47 million switch.

Of course, City didn't struggle without the England international in their ranks, with the Manchester-based outfit going on to lift the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

The same cannot be said for Sterling and Chelsea, who endured a torrid campaign under three different managers, as the west Londoners eventually went on to finish in 12th.

An embarrassing season for the six-time English champions, Sterling failed to contribute sufficiently to the Blues' campaign, netting just nine goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

There had been reports earlier in the window that Chelsea would be willing to listen to offers for the £47 million-rated star this summer, despite having welcomed him to the club 12 months ago.

And now, with the season just around the corner, it's suggested Mauricio Pochettino has a huge decision to make at Stamford Bridge.

What has Paul Brown said about Raheem Sterling and Chelsea?

Speaking on the former Liverpool attacker's future at Stamford Bridge, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think you can really read too much into any player's preseason form, frankly for any club.

"Pre-season really is about fitness more than anything else. I'm sure that the manager has been taking a look at his players and wants more from them after what happened last season.

"Sterling is such a big name and someone who has had such faith in him over his career that it wouldn't surprise me if he starts the season in the first team purely because the manager needs to get something out of him.

"But he's going to have to produce, because there is a huge amount of competition at Chelsea in the forward areas still.

"I don't think the coach there will put up with anyone not producing for him and not performing in the first few weeks.

"He knows he's got a big job on his hands. They have a big gap to make up on the teams that they traditionally want to compete within the league. They have to make a big leap.

"There's been a big turnover of players that Chelsea and I think their manager can't be messing around with anyone if they're not performing. So Sterling is under pressure to perform or he will be out."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

While additions have been aplenty for Chelsea this summer, the remainder of the window is likely to consist of the capital club offloading existing players.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to depart the Premier League side, with The Evening Standard having reported last month that a switch to Fulham was edging closer.

Similarly, defender Lewis Hall is also on the verge of a move away from Chelsea, but unlike Hudson-Odoi, any transfer is expected to be a season-long loan.

As reported by 90min, Crystal Palace are interested in the 18-year-old, who made 11 senior appearances last season for the Blues (via Transfermarkt).