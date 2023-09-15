Highlights Chelsea's £48m star has enjoyed a positive start to the season, after struggling with his form last term.

The Blues value the talent's experience and age, in what is a relatively inexperienced squad.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino must get the best out of his top players at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has enjoyed a “very positive” start to the Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Ben Jacobs drops his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on a situation that “just might benefit” the club.

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes to get the best out of the ex-Manchester City star.

Chelsea news – Raheem Sterling

It has been a difficult start to life at Chelsea for Sterling, who moved from Manchester City to west London for a fee worth close to £48m in the summer of 2022. The Blues forward could only hit the back of the net nine times in 38 appearances last term, registering four assists.

But the 28-year-old’s reduced goal tally came as Chelsea slumped to a disastrous 12th-placed Premier League finish, failing to succeed in the Champions League, FA Cup or Carabao Cup. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard couldn’t get the best out of Sterling, who had been a regular goalscorer at Manchester City before his switch to the capital.

However, the £325,000 per-week earner has enjoyed a positive start to the season under Pochettino, bagging two goals in four Premier League games before Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth. But transfer insider Dean Jones hinted to GIVEMESPORT last month that Sterling could be sold if he can’t keep up his goalscoring form by the new year.

Read More: The Premier League's best footballer at every age from 16-39, featuring Sterling

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Sterling?

Jacobs believes Sterling’s omission from the England squad could benefit Chelsea and that the club values the forward due to his age and experience in a vastly inexperienced squad. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Sterling, we shouldn’t forget that when he was at Manchester City, in terms of the seven seasons he was there, in the last five, between 2017-2022, he was in double figures in the Premier League, every single season. He got ten-plus goals, and I think in some of those seasons, he scored 25-plus goals. Then, in 19/20, I think that was the season where he got 31 goals in all competitions. Then you flash-forwards to Chelsea, and he only got nine goals in all competitions last season in 38 games. This season, he’s started with two goals in the first four games in the Premier League. So, that's positive because that tells you he will be on course if he can continue this one goal in every two games, for probably 15-plus goals, assuming that he plays 30-plus games. That's the target, to begin with, to get back to scoring goals. Then, when you add the assists, his experience and the fact that he's only 28, so he should still be at his peak, this is all very positive. This is why Chelsea, even though their project is about young players, value someone like Sterling massively because of that age, experience and proven Premier League quality. So, it's unfortunate for Sterling that he's out of the England fold, but that just might benefit Chelsea.”

Raheem Sterling - Premier League goals Season Goal tally 12/13 2 13/14 9 14/15 7 15/16 6 16/17 7 17/18 18 18/19 17 19/20 20 20/21 10 21/22 13 22/23 6 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Where is Sterling’s best position?

Though often considered a wide forward, Sterling has enjoyed success cutting in and playing through the middle for Chelsea this season. The Blues forward bagged a brace in the club’s 3-0 victory over Luton Town playing in a similar role last month and caused West Ham United all sorts of problems the week before.

Pochettino has placed his faith in Sterling by starting him in the season’s first four Premier League games, boosting the 82-cap England international’s confidence heading into the autumn.

What has Sterling said about his time at Chelsea?

Speaking at the end of last season, Sterling admitted that his first campaign at Stamford Bridge had been one of the most challenging periods of his career (via Sky Sports).

“Personally, this is one of the lowest points in my career. This might sound a bit weird, but it is also a great learning curve. It's been pretty smooth sailing, winning, winning and winning, but sometimes in life, stuff gets thrown at you, and it is a challenge that I'm looking forward to, hitting it head-on and not trying to hide from it.” “It will only make me stronger and also the group stronger. These challenges, not just in football but life as well, it's crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after.”

Sterling hopes to carry on with his impressive start to the campaign and potentially play his way back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. But, for now, the Blues forward must focus on pushing the Blues back into contention for European football and trophies.