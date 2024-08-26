Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling is prioritising holding contract talks with the Blues before engaging in conversations with potential suitors ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Sterling was a regular last season under Mauricio Pochettino, netting eight goals and registering four assists in 31 Premier League appearances for the west London outfit. However, the England international has been ostracised by the club, barred from using the first team facilities in an attempt to force him out.

Having not featured in any of Enzo Maresca's first three competitive games in charge, the 29-year-old is seeking a solution to his contractual situation, as he still has three years remaining on his current deal and is earning more than £300,000-a-week. Only once this is resolved will the player look to find a new club in the remaining days of the window, with various interested parties reportedly enquiring about him, but no concrete moves being made as of yet.

Sterling Looking to Sort Contract Situation

Winger has been linked with Premier League trio

After enjoying a hugely successful period at Manchester City, laden with silverware, 339 appearances and 131 goals, Sterling completed a switch to Chelsea in 2022, in a deal worth a reported £50 million. A turbulent first campaign saw him make 38 appearances and score nine goals in all competitions, while a more promising second season involved ten accurate strikes.

Having featured throughout pre-season under new boss Maresca, it appeared Sterling would play a prominent role again this season. However, the signings of attacking players Pedro Neto, Marc Guiu, Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have seen the former Liverpool man drop in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

With Maresca declaring last week that he prefers 'different kinds of wingers' to Sterling, and that the Englishman ought to leave west London, it's evident that his future does not lie at Chelsea. A temporary move away looks to be the most likely solution before Friday, but the player is keen on negotiating fresh terms on his contract with the Blues before making a last-gasp exit.

Ornstein reports that no concrete transfer talks have taken place yet, and that speculation linking Sterling to Aston Villa is wide of the mark. However, there are clubs interested in signing the wide man, with Crystal Palace exploring a potential deal, while Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign the Londoner.

Sterling's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.32 Expected Goals Per 90 0.3 Key Passes Per 90 1.36 Expected Assists Per 90 0.2 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.05

Chilwell Also Likely to Leave Stamford Bridge

The full-back has been linked with Manchester United

Another player exiled from Chelsea's inflated first team squad is Ben Chilwell, who is also being offered to several clubs ahead of the 11pm deadline on Friday. Chilwell has struggled with injuries throughout his Blues career, starting just nine Premier League games last season, and has been made redundant in Maresca's ensemble by the addition of Renato Veiga.

It's understood that Chelsea may ultimately find a 'halfway house' with Chilwell, allowing the England international to depart on loan. Reports have emerged indicating that the west Londoners are currently discussing a potential swap deal with Manchester United, involving the left-back and Jadon Sancho.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 26/08/2024