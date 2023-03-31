Football fans witnessed a rare law used during Chelsea’s dramatic victory over Lyon in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Maren Mjelde sent the tie to penalties at Stamford Bridge with an emphatic penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage-time at the end of extra-time.

Chelsea were awarded a late spot-kick following a VAR review. Referee Ivana Martincic deemed Vicky Becho had fouled Lauren James inside the box and Mjelde was handed the opportunity to keep the Blues’ Champions League hopes alive.

The Norway captain stepped up and rifled a perfect penalty into the top corner of the net, giving opposition goalkeeper Christiane Endler absolutely no chance of saving.

However, football fans were confused when the ref waved all the players away from the penalty area as Mjelde prepared to take the spot-kick.

This wasn’t a penalty shootout, so some wondered if Martincic had made a mistake.

Why did the ref wave all the players away from the penalty?

It turns out that Martincic hadn’t made a mistake at all. The match official was applying the rules correctly.

Tactics writer Michael Cox pointed out on Twitter that Martincic was applying the rule which states “additional time is allowed for a penalty kick to be taken”.

Unlike all other penalties taken during a non-penalty shootout situation, no rebounds were allowed.

In response to someone asking why no players were around the ‘D’, Cox added: “… effectively time was up as soon as penalty was scored / saved / missed.”

The penalty taker and the goalkeeper are the only players allowed to touch the ball in live play before the full-time whistle is blown.

Only two minutes of stoppage-time were initially added. Due to the lengthy VAR review, Mjelde didn’t end up taking her penalty until the eighth minute of stoppage-time, hence why the ref had to make sure this was the final kick of the extra-time.

Mjelde’s goal sent the tie to extra-time, and it was Chelsea who reached the Champions League semis thanks to a 4-3 victory.

Emma Hayes: Mjelde is a Chelsea legend

"I’m just relieved it’s over and we’re through that,” Chelsea boss Emma Hayes told reporters, per the Evening Standard.

“Players have had to come into the game and play multiple roles.

“For Maren to do what she did, she’s a Chelsea legend.”

Chelsea’s victory set up a semi-final tie against Catalan giants Barcelona.

The winners will face either Wolfsburg or Arsenal in the final, which takes place at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on June 3.