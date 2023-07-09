Chelsea will be following the situation of Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki at Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to add more talent to his Blues squad this summer after seeing a mass exodus of players leave the west London outfit.

Chelsea transfer news – Rayan Cherki

According to Football.London, Chelsea are considering making an offer for Cherki, with the 19-year-old catching the eye of scouts at Stamford Bridge.

The teenage talent has less than two years remaining on his deal with Lyon, potentially pushing the Ligue 1 giants into cashing in on his services in the coming months.

The same publication claims that Chelsea scouts watched Cherki on several occasions whilst observing the performances of right-back Malo Gusto, who signed for the Blues in January in a deal which could total around £35m.

However, Cherki reportedly has an excellent working relationship with Lyon head coach Laurent Blanc, which could make negotiations between the two clubs difficult.

Reports in France have hinted that the starlet could set Chelsea back £43m, suggesting that Pochettino would have to be convinced by the youngster’s abilities.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cherki fits the west London outfit’s ideal profile of signing due to his experience at senior level.

And Romano believes it’s normal for top clubs in the vein of Chelsea to follow one of the world’s “best talents” but isn’t aware of any direct talks between the Blues and Lyon regarding his services.

What has Romano said about Chelsea and Cherki?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “They will be following him. I would say he’s one of the best talents in the world. It's normal for top clubs to follow him.

“At the moment, I'm not aware of any direct contact yet between the two clubs. I think Chelsea are still waiting for the Moises Caicedo deal to see how much they will spend on him before deciding on this second investment in that position.”

What do Chelsea need to do in the transfer market?

Chelsea have cleared nine players off the wage bill in the early stages of the summer transfer window, including captain Cesar Azpilicueta and midfielders Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria returned to their respective clubs after the Blues chose not to sign either permanently after their loan deals expired.

Therefore, Pochettino will feel it’s time for Chelsea to add some fresh faces to the squad, having already welcomed Diego Moreira, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are planning to hold firm in their bid to buy Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and have refused to make an offer above the Seagulls' demand of over £100m.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline report the Blues are interested in re-signing former right-back Tino Livramento, who had a £40m buy-back clause inserted into his contract when he left west London for Southampton.

And Sky Sports have reported that the Saints are confident of securing a £50m fee for Livramento’s teammate in midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is also a target for Pochettino.

There has been no shortage of interest from Chelsea for several players this summer, but co-chairman Todd Boehly will need to spend his money wisely, unlike last season.