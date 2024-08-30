Chelsea are on the verge of signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, with a loan deal with an obligation to buy the player agreed between the two clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford after a break-down in relations with Erik ten Hag, has accepted the proposal from the Blues and will likely now undergo a medical at Stamford Bridge.

The winger joins a loaded cohort of attacking players in Enzo Maresca's ranks, expected to compete for a starting birth with the likes of Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Mkyhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea Reach Agreement for Sancho

The winger was surplus to requirements at Man Utd

Spending the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho returned to the north-west of England this summer, with speculation emerging indicating that he may be reintegrated into Ten Hag's squad. However, this never materialised, with the Dutchman deeming the England international as surplus to requirements.

After links with Juventus, the 24-year-old reportedly turned down the Italian giants, favouring a move to Chelsea, and back to his home city, London. Transfer guru Romano revealed that the Blues have reached an agreement with the Red Devils over a deal:

Chelsea Expected to Lose Sterling

Arsenal are close to signing the player

With Sancho on his way in, Raheem Sterling is on his way out of Chelsea, with the former Liverpool man reportedly close to joining Arsenal in the remaining hour of the window. The two clubs are 'in talks' over a loan deal for the 29-year-old, with the transfer expected to come to fruition.

Sterling has been exiled from first team training with the West Londoners, with Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy attempting to force the attacker out of the club. The Gunners appear to have swooped in at the last moment to secure the player, with a medical reportedly imminent.