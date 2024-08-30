Chelsea reached out to Everton to propose a potential move for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dean Jones has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT.

However, it seems the two clubs' valuations of the centre-forward were too far apart to reach a deal, and Jones has now explained why Chelsea priced Calvert-Lewin at around the £12.5m mark.

Chelsea Priced Calvert-Lewin on Chiesa Deal

Forward joined Liverpool earlier this week

On Deadline Day, The Times' Paul Joyce revealed on X that Chelsea had interest in signing Calvert-Lewin, but polarised valuations prevented a deal from taking place. While Everton rate the 27-year-old at around £25m despite having only a year left on his contract, the Blues' valuation of him stood at half of that figure.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has provided further details, confirming Chelsea's interest but also explaining that their £12.5m valuation stemmed from Liverpool's recent deal for Federico Chiesa. Like Calvert-Lewin, the Italian's contract had only a year left when he was signed from Juventus earlier this week, while the two produced a similar number of top flight goals last season (seven for Calvert-Lewin, nine for Chiesa) and are around the same age. Jones told GMS:

"Chelsea did reach out to Everton to propose a move for the striker, but they were using Chiesa's move to Liverpool as a gauge for how much Calvert-Lewin should be worth in a transfer to them. Everton are not interested at all - but that’s where that £12.5m figure has been plucked from on Chelsea's side."

Little Sense in Paying Over the Odds for Toffees Front-Man

Free agent next summer

Chelsea do appear a little anxious to get a deal for a striker across the line ahead of tonight's transfer deadline, but paying over the odds for Calvert-Lewin would definitely be a mistake.

The Everton forward has averaged just 19 starts over the last three seasons amid a host of injury problems, and has never managed more than 16 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Chelsea would benefit from an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson like Victor Osimhen, who they are currently pursuing, but Calvert-Lewin doesn't fall into that category and would only offer something different through his aerial prowess rather than superior quality.

For a low fee or even as a free agent next summer, Calvert-Lewin could be worth a punt. But £25m is crazy money to pay for a player who has been short of fitness and form for some time.