Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo could be forced out of the club due to the club's poor financial outlook, according to reports - with Chelsea thought to be 'ready' to make a £70million bid for his services.

Mainoo has been one of United's most consistent players ever since he came into the team back in November 2023, and despite the Red Devils having fared poorly in the Premier League, he's been a rare shining light in their squad - but that has seen Chelsea take an interest, with the Blues reportedly keen to add another top young talent to their impressive squad.

Report: Chelsea 'Ready' To Make £70million Kobbie Mainoo Bid

The Blues have a squad full of superb young talents and Mainoo could add to that list

The report from Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that United have been faced with 'serious financial fair play issues', and as a result, they could be open to accepting a significant offer for any player in Ruben Amorim's squad.

Mainoo, as a result, is one player who could leave Old Trafford, and although discussions had started over a potential contract renewal for the young England international in the summer, United's current predicament could change his future at the Theatre of Dreams. Having been informed of the situation surrounding United's finances, Chelsea have sounded out Mainoo's representatives for a potential move, with Todd Boehly and the Blues' top brass keen on recruiting the best young talents in Europe.

The report believes that Enzo Maresca's side could even be ready to consider sending an offer 'close to £70million' to convince United's recruitment chiefs to part ways with their academy graduate, in a move that would see him swap the north-west for the capital. Mainoo is under contract until June 2027, and the club have an option to extend that for another year, which would see him stay at his boyhood club until the age of 23.

Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =12th Dribbles Per Game 1.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.4 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 5th Match rating 6.68 8th

However, the report states that Mainoo might become 'quickly annoyed' by the lack of ambition at Old Trafford, and it could come with huge consequences. At just 19 years old, Mainoo will give United his priority, but the situation could change massively with the club potentially being in a position where they may have to force Mainoo to leave, amid their precarious financial situation.

Alejandro Garnacho could instead be the major star moved on to ease the fiscal burden, with Napoli thought to be keen on the young Argentine international to replace Paris Saint-Germain bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - but even if Garnacho does depart for Serie A, Mainoo may not remain unscathed from ongoing events.

Mainoo's Burst Onto The Scene Makes Him a Sought-After Signing

Mainoo burst onto the scene just over a year ago, being named as Man of the Match in his first league start for United in a 3-0 win at Everton - and he didn't look back there with five goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils to see the season out, which saw him score in the FA Cup final to lift the famous trophy against bitter rivals Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has 10 caps for England but is yet to score for the Three Lions.

Being called up to the England squad for EURO 2024, Mainoo started in the final against Spain and so his 'incredible' stock is extremely high - but whether he will leave remains to be seen.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on £200k-p/w Man Utd Star’s Future Manchester United will be preparing for a mass exodus over the next two transfer windows - but one long-serving star is set to stay at the club

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.