Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Chelsea has been nothing short of a disaster.

The Gabon striker joined Chelsea from Barcelona in a £10.3 million deal in September 2022.

The Blues had a real need at the striker position and it was hoped that he could fill that void.

However, despite not having any other out-and-out striker's, Aubameyang has found game-time at Chelsea hard to come by.

The 33-year-old has played 18 times for Chelsea, hitting the back of the net on three occasions.

He has really fallen out of favour under Graham Potter in recent weeks.

In fact, in 2023, Aubameyang has played just 127 minutes of football and made just the one start for the club.

Aubameyang enters Barcelona's dressing room after El Clasico win

Aubameyang was present at Camp Nou to watch Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

Barca went on to win the match 2-1, with Franck Kessie netting a late winner.

Aubameyang was clearly ecstatic with his former side's victory and visited their changing room after the match to celebrate their victory.

An image of him posing with Ferran Torres was posted on to social media.

Chelsea ready to terminate Aubameyang's contract after Barcelona dressing room antics

Chelsea have not reacted well to seeing Aubameyang in Barcelona's dressing room.

Aubameyang has a contract until 2024 with Chelsea but, according to Goal, the Blues are open to terminating the striker's contract a year early.

Aubameyang wants to return to Barcelona

According to Sport, Aubameyang wants to return to Barcelona and may well welcome his contract with Chelsea being terminated.

During his visit, it is believed he openly expressed his desire to return to the club. He is even willing to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move.

Barcelona's financial situation may complicate his return, though.

ESPN have reported that Barca need to cut as much as €200 million from their outgoings ahead of next season before they can register new players.

Aubameyang's time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end but whether he secures his dream move back to the Catalan giants remains to be seen.