It has been a great season for Jhon Duran and Aston Villa so far, but the striker very nearly ended up playing for Chelsea until the transfer collapsed in the summer.

Villa continue to excel under Unai Emery. After a brilliant 2023/24 campaign that saw the Midlands outfit finish fourth, the Spaniard has picked up right where he left off, steering the Villans to four wins and a draw from their opening six Premier League games.

The crowning moment of the season may have already been and gone, though, as Villa stunned Bayern Munich in midweek with a 1-0 win in the Champions League. The winning goal on the night came from the in-form Duran, and it was yet another spectacular effort, too.

However, Villa will be feeling pretty lucky Duran is even still at the club, as a move to Chelsea was very much on the cards over the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Conor Gallagher was the only person stopping the transfer from being completed, and the frontman's price tag has risen to £80million.

Duran Nearly Joined Blues in Transfer Window

Gallagher caused Stamford Bridge deal to collapse

It is safe to say Chelsea had a busy summer in the transfer market. The Blues were linked to a slew of different players, and were particularly keen to add a striker to their squad. Ultimately, Joao Felix was the solution to that demand for head coach Enzo Maresca, but he was not the first player Chelsea tried to sign.

In his latest Daily Briefing, Romano claimed Chelsea were very eager to sign Duran at the start of the summer, with an agreement between the two clubs even being formed. But, part of the deal included Gallagher going the other way, and the English midfielder did not fancy the switch.

Discussing the ins and outs of the arrangement, Romano said:

"Against Bayern, he scored the winner on a historical night for Aston Villa, but Jhon Duran was actually really, really, really close to becoming a new Chelsea player at some point over the summer transfer window. It was before the beginning of the Euros. In that moment, early June, Chelsea and Aston Villa almost agreed on every part of the deal, which included Conor Gallagher. "[Gallagher] was a priority target for Unai Emery and for Aston Villa, but the real issue in this story was that Conor Gallagher rejected the move, particularly because of the timing as he wanted to represent England. The deal collapsed, but Jhon Duran was a really strong candidate for Chelsea."

Failed Move Worked Out Well for Duo

Both players are flying at their clubs now

As it happens, the fact this transfer didn't happen probably worked out perfectly for everyone involved. Duran is in the form of his life for Villa, scoring six goals in nine games this season already.

Jhon Duran 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 305 Goals 6 Shots on target 8 xG 2.2 Shot creating actions per 90 2.09

Meanwhile, Gallagher is loving life in Spain with Atletico Madrid. The 24-year-old has two goals in eight games and has endeared himself to his new manager, Diego Simeone, and the Atletico faithful very quickly.

And, as it turns out, Chelsea didn't really need another striker, as Nicolas Jackson has started the campaign in sharp form, too. The Senegalese star has four goals and three assists in seven matches, and finally appears to have settled at Stamford Bridge.

All statistics via FBref - as of 04/10/2024