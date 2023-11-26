Highlights Chelsea are scouting Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, an exciting player who fits the profile of players the Blues sign.

Chelsea are just one of four clubs that have been monitoring Kvaratskhelia's progress, with scouts having recently attended a match mission to watch him.

However, Napoli's asking price could prove too much for clubs to match in the January or summer transfer windows.

Chelsea are scouting Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with the Georgian international matching the profile of player the Blues typically sign, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kvaratskhelia has captured imaginations ever since making the move to Napoli last season and with the 2022/23 Scudetto winners having struggled for form this time around, there is talk about him leaving the club in the coming months. The Premier League has been mooted as the most likely destination for Kvaratskhelia, with clubs from England's top-flight having been monitoring his progress.

And with the January transfer window just around the corner, speculation surrounding a move to England has once again sparked up.

Chelsea involved in scouting mission to watch Kvaratskhelia

One of Europe's most exciting players, Kvaratskhelia continues to command attention from top clubs across Europe, with reports circulating this week that four Premier League clubs were recently involved in a scouting mission to watch the Georgian. 90min claimed that Chelsea, along with Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United all watching the attacker during Georgia's recent European Championship qualifier against Spain last week.

While the Eastern European nation might've ended up losing that particular fixture, it's unlikely to have quelled interest in the 22-year-old, such has been his rise to prominence across the last 12 months. Starring for Napoli as they ended a 30-year drought to win the Serie A title, finishing the season with 25 G/A contributions in the league. Granted, things haven't been as free-flowing for Napoli this season, with Kvaratskhelia - who has been dubbed 'unstoppable' - managing just three goals and five assists across all competitions so far, but a move to the Premier League remains a key possibility.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli Career Stats Matches 58 Goals 17 Assists 22 Minutes Played 4,335

All stats via Transfermarkt

Recognising that interest from Chelsea and other Premier League sides, transfer insider Jones admitted that Kvaratskhelia was unlikely to stick around in Italy for too much longer. Suggesting a move in January was probably too optimistic, the reliable reporter did suggest that Chelsea could highlight the winger as a potential option for the end of the season:

“There is lots of hype building around Kvaratskhelia and as soon as you see him play it is easy to understand why. There are very few players in world football who have made the impact he made at Napoli and he continues to show consistency. “When you've got the likes of Chelsea and Man City on similar scouting missions you know there is something special going on - and I do believe that both clubs really like him. I have to say though that nothing is going to happen in January in terms of a transfer and even in the summer this is going to remain a difficult deal. Napoli are looking to bounce back from a bad start to this season and they don't want to lose him and Victor Osimhen in the same year. “At the moment it has to be said that Osimhen is closer to a big transfer and I think he will be the first to go...so that might mean Kvaratskhelia has to wait a while for an exit.”

Kvaratskhelia cost could dictate terms of Napoli exit

It's easy to forget, given the impact he did have during his maiden campaign, that last season was Kvaratskhelia's first in a top-five European league. Prior to the Napoli move, Kvaratskhelia had spent his career bouncing around from clubs within Georgia and Russia, before the Italian outfit took the risk and signed him from Dinamo Batumi.

With that, Kvaratskhelia still has plenty of time left on his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, as it is set to run until the end of the 2026/27 campaign. As a result, Napoli will hold all of the bargaining power when it comes to negotiations, with early reports suggesting a fee of £87 million will be needed to free him from his contract.

Read More: Christopher Nkunku 'will feel like a new signing' when fit at Chelsea

Chelsea targeting other players in January window

But as for players who could make the move to Chelsea during the January transfer window, Ivan Toney is one name being mentioned in the conversation surrounding targets for the Blues. It was suggested earlier in the year that Chelsea, along with London rivals Arsenal, have Toney on their wishlist, with the striker expected to depart Brentford in the January window.

The striker has been out of action since the summer following a ban because of betting charges, but with that set to expire in mid-January, he will be free to play once again and therefore sign for another club.

Yet given his pedigree as a proven Premier League goalscorer, Brentford aren't willing to let Toney leave on the cheap, with a whopping £80 million fee being mooted.